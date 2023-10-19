Who will be in India’s ICC Cricket World Cup team?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India look to win the ODI Cricket World Cup on home soil with the weight of expectation from the nation on their shoulders.

India fans demand a lot from their side, and will expect them to perform, having beaten Australia already and now facing rivals Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side for the first time in an ODI World Cup, having taken over the white-ball captaincy from Virat Kohli in December 2021.

Kohli stepped down from the T20 captaincy, but was then stripped of his role as one-day skipper a month later, with Sharma then also taking charge of the Test team.

Under Kohli, India reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2017, and in the most recent white-ball competition, the T20 World Cup in 2022, they were knocked out by England at the same stage.

With the Narendra Modi Stadium and its 134,000 capacity dedicated as the venue for the final, India will be hoping to go one step better this time around.

In terms of the squad, the main standpoint was the inclusion of KL Rahul, who sustained a thigh injury during the IPL earlier this year, but recovered in time to take part in the final four matches of the recent Asia Cup.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Hardik Pandya (vc)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Ishan Kishan

Surya Kumar Yadav