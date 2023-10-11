Shubman Gill is sidelined once again as he recovers from dengue (AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India are targeting a second straight victory at the Cricket World Cup when they take on Afghanistan in Delhi. Rohit Sharma’s side overcame a tricky start to their World Cup campaign by defeating Australia by six wickets in Chennai.

Having bowled Pat Cummins’ men out for 199, the Indians slumped to two for three before they were rescued by Virat Kohli’s enterprising 85. The former captain led the way in a partnership of 165 with KL Rahul who finished 97 not out and took the hosts to victory with close to nine overs left in the innings.

Afghanistan’s first fixture saw them easily swept aside by Bangladesh. Batting first the associate nation could only muster 156 runs and Shakib Al Hasan’s men knocked off the total for the loss of just six wickets. Afghanistan will be hoping to improve on that performance today and will be buoyed by the absence of India’s star batter Shubman Gill who misses out once again due to dengue.

Follow all the updates from India vs Afghanistan below plus get all the latest odds and tips for the Cricket World Cup right here: