India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2023 score updates as Shubman Gill absent again
The hosts aim to win consecutive matches after defeating Australia in their opening game
India are targeting a second straight victory at the Cricket World Cup when they take on Afghanistan in Delhi. Rohit Sharma’s side overcame a tricky start to their World Cup campaign by defeating Australia by six wickets in Chennai.
Having bowled Pat Cummins’ men out for 199, the Indians slumped to two for three before they were rescued by Virat Kohli’s enterprising 85. The former captain led the way in a partnership of 165 with KL Rahul who finished 97 not out and took the hosts to victory with close to nine overs left in the innings.
Afghanistan’s first fixture saw them easily swept aside by Bangladesh. Batting first the associate nation could only muster 156 runs and Shakib Al Hasan’s men knocked off the total for the loss of just six wickets. Afghanistan will be hoping to improve on that performance today and will be buoyed by the absence of India’s star batter Shubman Gill who misses out once again due to dengue.
Follow all the updates from India vs Afghanistan below plus get all the latest odds and tips for the Cricket World Cup right here:
Pakistani cricket presenter Zainab Abbas leaves India amid backlash over ‘derogatory’ comments
Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas has left India after facing backlash over “derogatory and provocative” social media posts that a local Indian lawyer claimed were made by her against his country.
Abbas, 35, was part of the official digital team covering the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Pakistani presenter’s departure comes on the heels of an earlier controversy in which Pakistan’s cricket team had not received their visas until the last minute. India and Pakistan share hostile relations and have stopped playing bilateral cricket matches unless they are part of a larger multi-nation tournament.
David Warner makes Cricket World Cup history with milestone in India-Australia match
David Warner has become the fastest batter to reach 1,000 runs in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup by breaking a previous record set by Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Warner claimed the milestone in his side Australia’s match against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Even though his side eventually lost the game by six wickets, Warner broke the 24-year-old record set by Tendulkar, widely known as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game.
BCCI issue update on Shubman Gill ahead of India’s clash with Afghanistan
Shubman Gill will miss India’s second Cricket World Cup game on Wednesday after falling to recover from a case of dengue which also kept him out of his country’s tournament opener against Australia.
India take on Afghanistan today hoping to make it two wins from two games but Gill has not made the journey to Delhi with the rest of the playing squad.
The BCCI confirmed that Gill would “stay back in Chennai and be under the supervision of the medical team.”
India vs Afghanistan
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of India vs Afghanistan. The Cricket World Cup hosts are hoping to make it two wins from two as they travel to Delhi to face associate nation Afghanistan this morning.
Virat Kohli inspired a comeback during India’s opening match victory against Australia, by scoring 85 in a partnership of 165 with KL Rahul that salvage their run chase after they had slumped to two for three early on.
It was a brilliant rearguard innings that turned the game on a difficult pitch in Chennai and captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping for an easier time of things today.
The Indians are once again without star batter Shubman Gill who misses out with dengue and are expected to name a similar line-up to the team that defeated the Australians.
We’ll have build-up throughout the morning before the match begins at its scheduled time of 9.30am BST.
