India vs England LIVE: Test match score and latest updates from Visakhapatnam
Follow all the action from second Test match of the series between India and England at Visakhapatnam
England take on India in the second match of the five-Test series at Visakhapatnam, having taken a 1-0 lead following the thrilling historic win at Hyderabad.
Ben Stokes’ side fought their way back into the game after a first-innings deficit of 190 runs led by Ollie Pope’s 196, before debutant Tom Hartley spun the tourists to victory in the final over of day four.
The result left England triumphant and India reeling, with Stokes saying it was his “greatest triumph” since taking over as captain of the side.
In the second Test match, another debutant, Shoaib Bashir will be looking to make his mark when he was named in the side after Jack Leach was ruled out following a haematoma sustained in the field during the match at Hyderabad.
India were dealt a double blow as well, with both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the second Test with injuries sustained in the first.
India vs England
11.3
Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
India vs England
11.2
Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
India vs England
11.1
Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.
India vs England
10.6
Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket for no runs.
India vs England
10.5
Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
India vs England
10.4
Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
India vs England
10.3
Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
India vs England
10.1
Tom Hartley to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.
India vs England
9.6
Joe Root to Rohit Sharma. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
India vs England
9.5
Joe Root to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
