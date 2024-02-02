India vs England LIVE: Test match score and latest updates from Visakhapatnam

England have named uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir in their team for the second Test match of the series (Getty Images)

England take on India in the second match of the five-Test series at Visakhapatnam, having taken a 1-0 lead following the thrilling historic win at Hyderabad.

Ben Stokes’ side fought their way back into the game after a first-innings deficit of 190 runs led by Ollie Pope’s 196, before debutant Tom Hartley spun the tourists to victory in the final over of day four.

The result left England triumphant and India reeling, with Stokes saying it was his “greatest triumph” since taking over as captain of the side.

In the second Test match, another debutant, Shoaib Bashir will be looking to make his mark when he was named in the side after Jack Leach was ruled out following a haematoma sustained in the field during the match at Hyderabad.

India were dealt a double blow as well, with both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the second Test with injuries sustained in the first.