India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates from the fourth match of the series at Ranchi
Follow all the action from the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi
England take on India in the fourth Test match of the series at Ranchi, in a bid to keep the series alive, as the hosts head into the match with a 2-1 series lead.
The tourists won the first Test in memorable fashion at Hyderabad, but the batting and the difficult Jasprit Bumrah proved too much for Ben Stokes’ side in the next two Tests.
At Rajkot, England were handed a humbling, and the darkest day in Bazball history, when they were resoundingly beaten by a record 434 runs, despite being in a promising position at a time in the second innings.
Speaking in the days leading up to the fourth Test, Stokes said he had “never seen something like that (the pitch) before. I have got no idea so I don’t know what could happen.” And England made two changes to their team from Rajkot, recalling Shoaib Bashir, and selecting Ollie Robinson as the second seamer to partner the experienced James Anderson.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.
The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.
The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.
