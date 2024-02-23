England expect difficult conditions in the fourth Test at Ranchi (Getty Images)

England take on India in the fourth Test match of the series at Ranchi, in a bid to keep the series alive, as the hosts head into the match with a 2-1 series lead.

The tourists won the first Test in memorable fashion at Hyderabad, but the batting and the difficult Jasprit Bumrah proved too much for Ben Stokes’ side in the next two Tests.

At Rajkot, England were handed a humbling, and the darkest day in Bazball history, when they were resoundingly beaten by a record 434 runs, despite being in a promising position at a time in the second innings.

Speaking in the days leading up to the fourth Test, Stokes said he had “never seen something like that (the pitch) before. I have got no idea so I don’t know what could happen.” And England made two changes to their team from Rajkot, recalling Shoaib Bashir, and selecting Ollie Robinson as the second seamer to partner the experienced James Anderson.

