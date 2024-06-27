Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

India and England meet again in a T20 World Cup semi-final with Rohit Sharma’s side hoping to end their opponents’ title defence.

England knocked out India at this stage at the last edition of the tournament on their way to victory in 2022, and have battled back from a poor start in the Caribbean to again eye a final berth.

But their semi-final foes are yet to be beaten despite the lean form of a couple of key players, with Jasprit Bumrah to the fore with the ball and Sharma leading from the front with the bat.

A spin-friendly surface should also suit India’s trio of tweakers as they seek a first T20 title in 17 years.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is India vs England?

The second T20 World Cup semi-final is due to start at 3.30pm BST on Thursday 27 June at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the semi-final via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

India may well be unchanged, with Virat Kohli likely to be backed at the top of the order despite a succession of low scores at the tournament so far. Spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja shape as key threats.

England seem to have settled on their favoured combination, too, even if Tom Hartley’s darts may be a tempting option on a surface often enjoyed by left-arm spinners. Chris Jordan’s standout day against the USA should allow him to keep his place ahead of Mark Wood.

Predicted line-ups

India XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

England XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Odds

India 4/6

England 13/10

What happens if it rains?

In the event of rain, a minimum of 10 overs per side are required to be played for a result, up from five overs earlier in the tournament. There is no reserve day for the game, with 250 minutes of additional time able to be used on Thursday to try to complete the fixture.

If the match is washed out, the team that finished higher in the Super 8s (India) will advance.

