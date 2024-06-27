India v England LIVE: T20 World Cup semi-final team news, build-up and updates from Guyana
England face a tough challenge to defend their T20 World Cup title when they take on India in Guyana
England will take on India in the T20 World Cup semi-finals in Guyana today, in a bid to defend the title they won in Australia two years ago.
However, the draw has been stacked in India’s favour. Unlike England, who only found out where they would play this semi-final at the last minute, India and their fans have known for months. It was designed to benefit those watching TV in Asia rather than local or international audiences.
There is also no reserve day for the semi-final in Guyana, with the match taking place during the rainy season, but there was one for the other match in Trinidad. Should the match be rained off, India will go through having topped their group in the Super 8s, with at least 10 overs per side needed for a result.
England have had their ups and downs in the tournament, losing to Australia and barely scraping through the initial group stage, but they have improved since. They smashed the West Indies and set up a dominant win over the United States, although they were beaten by South Africa in a close match. India on the other hand have been infallible throughout the tournament and will undoubtedly be the favourites, especially with Australia knocked out by Afghanistan.
Follow all the live action from the match in Guyana with our blog below:
England’s previous T20 World Cup meetings with India
2007: Yuvraj Singh brings the heat
India got the better of England in their Super 8s meeting at the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, which they would go on to win.
After Virender Sehwag (68) and Gautam Gambhir (58) got the innings off to a flying start, Yuvraj Singh stepped on the gas as the left-hander smashed the fastest T20 international half-century in just 12 balls, hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes off the 19th over as India racked up 218-4.
England were always going to be up against it and, although Vikram Solanki offered hope with his 43, India closed out an 18-run victory.
2009: England edge Lord’s thriller
England took on India in the Super 8s in a day/night game at the home of cricket, needing a positive result after losing their opening fixture of the second group stage to South Africa at Trent Bridge.
Kevin Pietersen hit 46 to help England make 153 for seven. Yusuf Pathan fronted the reply with 33, but needing 19 off the final over India came up just three runs short as Ryan Sidebottom closed out a nail-biting England win.
2012: Singh has England in a spin
England slumped to their lowest international T20 score when they were soundly beaten by India in the opening group stage of the 2012 World Cup in Sri Lanka.
After being put into bat, India made 170-4, with Rohit Sharma knocking out a swift unbeaten 55. England were soon lurching towards a heavy defeat as off-spinner Harbhajan Singh ripped through the middle order with4-12 to help skittle out Andy Flower’s side for just 80 runs.
2022: England cruise to Adelaide victory
England fans do not have to think back too far for the last time they faced India for a place in the final of the T20 World Cup – November 2022.
India batted first at the Adelaide Oval, posting 168 with half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. However, a blistering unbeaten opening partnership from Jos Buttler (86) and Alex Hales (80) saw England coast towards an impressive 10-wicket win with four overs remaining, before going on to beat Pakistan in the final.
South Africa finally end semi-final curse with Afghanistan demolition at T20 World Cup
South Africa are through to their first T20 World Cup final to finally break one of sport’s most persistent curses after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Tarouba.
On an unruly pitch, the Afghanistan batters could do little against a rampaging Proteas’ bowling attack as Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen took three wickets each to enable South Africa to finally put an end to their run of seven straight semi-final exits in World Cup competitions.
Speaking to the BBC following the win, Proteas captain Aiden Markram insisted his side wouldn’t be scared as they break new ground.
“This is as tough as it gets really,” he said. “One more step, it’s an exciting challenge for us. We’ve never been there before but it’s nothing to be scared of. It’s an opportunity that we’ve never had and we’ll be really excited about it.
“We feel we’ve been playing really good cricket for a couple of years now, have some world-class players in the group and it takes a full squad to put together a really good cricket game. Obviously there are external pressures but we’re trying to keep it simple and that should give us a good chance.”
England ready for India after returning from ‘rock bottom’ says Matthew Mott
England head coach Matthew Mott believes his side have gone from “rock bottom” to the real deal as they prepare to fight for a place in the T20 World Cup final.
A blockbuster semi-final against world number ones India awaits in Guyana on Thursday, giving Mott the chance to complete a radical shift in fortunes after plumbing the depths just seven months ago.
Back in November, Mott and his captain Jos Buttler oversaw a torturous 50-over World Cup on Indian soil, losing six of their nine group games before bowing out with big questions over the duo’s leadership.
But England’s director of cricket Rob Key held the line, insisting they had earned the right to defend the title they won together in 2022 and has watched them walk a tightrope all the way into the last four.
And Mott, who bore the brunt of the criticism last time around, thinks hard experience has helped he and Buttler forge the team’s identity.
What happens if it rains?
In the event of rain, a minimum of 10 overs per side are required to be played for a result, up from five overs earlier in the tournament. There is no reserve day for the game, with 250 minutes of additional time able to be used on Thursday to try to complete the fixture.
If the match is washed out, the team that finished higher in the Super 8s (India) will advance.
Early England team news
England seem to have settled on their favoured combination, too, even if Tom Hartley’s darts may be a tempting option on a surface often enjoyed by left-arm spinners. Chris Jordan’s standout day against the USA should allow him to keep his place ahead of Mark Wood.
Predicted England XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
Early India team news
India may well be unchanged, with Virat Kohli likely to be backed at the top of the order despite a succession of low scores at the tournament so far. Spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja shape as key threats.
India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
How to watch India v England
The second T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England is due to start at 3.30pm BST on Thursday 27 June at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the semi-final via Sky Go.
