England take on India in the T20 World Cup semi-final ( Getty Images )

England will take on India in the T20 World Cup semi-finals in Guyana today, in a bid to defend the title they won in Australia two years ago.

However, the draw has been stacked in India’s favour. Unlike England, who only found out where they would play this semi-final at the last minute, India and their fans have known for months. It was designed to benefit those watching TV in Asia rather than local or international audiences.

There is also no reserve day for the semi-final in Guyana, with the match taking place during the rainy season, but there was one for the other match in Trinidad. Should the match be rained off, India will go through having topped their group in the Super 8s, with at least 10 overs per side needed for a result.

England have had their ups and downs in the tournament, losing to Australia and barely scraping through the initial group stage, but they have improved since. They smashed the West Indies and set up a dominant win over the United States, although they were beaten by South Africa in a close match. India on the other hand have been infallible throughout the tournament and will undoubtedly be the favourites, especially with Australia knocked out by Afghanistan.

Follow all the live action from the match in Guyana with our blog below: