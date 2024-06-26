T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule, timings and how to watch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Just four sides remain in contention at the T20 World Cup as the tournament reaches the semi-finals.

Afghanistan have made history after qualifying out of the Super 8 stage, with Jonathan Trott’s side joining South Africa , England and India in the last four.

Defeat to India means Australia’s attempt to add short-format supremacy to their ODI World Cup and World Test Championship crowns is over, while the West Indies and USA also exited to end home hopes at the tournament.

The defending champions remain just about in the mix, though, with Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler steering England back on course after a difficult start.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the semi-finals:

T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule

Thursday 27 June (1.30am BST): South Africa v Afghanistan (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Thursday 27 June: (3.30pm BST): India v England (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

The final takes place on Saturday 29 June from 3.30pm BST at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch both semi-finals live on Sky Sports Cricket. Coverage of the first encounter in Trinidad starts at 1am while the build-up to India against England begins at 3pm.

A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Are there reserve days?

In the event of rain, a minimum of 10 overs per side are required to be played for a result, up from five overs earlier in the tournament. South Africa vs Afghanistan does have a reserve day, but the second game in Guyana does not, with 250 minutes of additional time able to be used on Thursday to try to complete the fixture.

If either semi-final is washed out, the team that finished higher in the Super 8s (South Africa and India) will advance.

