India vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Cup as fog interrupts run chase

Follow all the action from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 22 October 2023 15:38
England ICC World Cup misery continues

Daryl Mitchell smashed a rapid 130 to help New Zealand post 273 before being all out for 273 against India in a mouth-watering clash between the two unbeaten teams in the ongoing 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Electing to field, India removed both the openers early but were sloppy on the field dropping three catches to let New Zealand off the hook.

Mitchell forged a 159-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (75) and New Zealand, sitting pretty at 205-3 in the 37th over, looked poised for a 300-plus total before Indian bowlers applied the brake.

Mohammed Shami led that effort claiming 5-54 in his first match of the ongoing tournament.

Follow updates from the World Cup clash, below

1697985486

India vs New Zealand

20.6

Rachin Ravindra to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

22 October 2023 15:38
1697985485

India vs New Zealand

20.5

Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

22 October 2023 15:38
1697985426

India vs New Zealand

20.4

FOUR! Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

22 October 2023 15:37
1697985366

India vs New Zealand

20.2

Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chapman.

22 October 2023 15:36
1697985305

India vs New Zealand

19.6

Trent Boult to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

22 October 2023 15:35
1697985246

India vs New Zealand

19.5

Trent Boult to Shreyas Iyer. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ravindra.

22 October 2023 15:34
1697985186

India vs New Zealand

19.3

Trent Boult to Virat Kohli. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

22 October 2023 15:33
1697985185

India vs New Zealand

19.2

Trent Boult to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Young.

22 October 2023 15:33
1697985125

India vs New Zealand

19.1

Trent Boult to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

22 October 2023 15:32
1697985065

India vs New Zealand

18.6

Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

22 October 2023 15:31

