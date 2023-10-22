India vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Cup as fog interrupts run chase
Follow all the action from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
Daryl Mitchell smashed a rapid 130 to help New Zealand post 273 before being all out for 273 against India in a mouth-watering clash between the two unbeaten teams in the ongoing 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Sunday.
Electing to field, India removed both the openers early but were sloppy on the field dropping three catches to let New Zealand off the hook.
Mitchell forged a 159-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (75) and New Zealand, sitting pretty at 205-3 in the 37th over, looked poised for a 300-plus total before Indian bowlers applied the brake.
Mohammed Shami led that effort claiming 5-54 in his first match of the ongoing tournament.
Follow updates from the World Cup clash, below
India vs New Zealand
20.6
Rachin Ravindra to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
India vs New Zealand
20.5
Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
India vs New Zealand
20.4
FOUR! Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
India vs New Zealand
20.2
Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chapman.
India vs New Zealand
19.6
Trent Boult to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
India vs New Zealand
19.5
Trent Boult to Shreyas Iyer. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ravindra.
India vs New Zealand
19.3
Trent Boult to Virat Kohli. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
India vs New Zealand
19.2
Trent Boult to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Young.
India vs New Zealand
19.1
Trent Boult to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
India vs New Zealand
18.6
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
