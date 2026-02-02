ICC responds to Pakistan pulling out of T20 World Cup match against India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan's government has announced that the national cricket team will not play against India in the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

The announcement came via the government's official X account on Sunday.

“The government ... grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” it said.

The decision reflects Pakistan's policy of not touring India due to geopolitical tensions, resulting in all their Group A matches being scheduled in Sri Lanka.

The ICC have responded by urging Pakistan to consider the interests of cricket across the globe, with a statement reading: The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

"While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

"ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

"The ICC hopes the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.

"The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution which protects the interests of all stakeholders."

The 2009 champions had previously named their squad for the 20-team tournament, which begins on 7 February, with their involvement always subject to government approval.

Meanwhile, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) sources told a local news agency the players will show up in the field for the match as per schedule.

“Team India will travel to Sri Lanka and follow ICC protocol. They will practice as per schedule, do a press conference and reach the stadium according to time and wait for the match referee to call off the match," a BCCI source told ANI.

Separately, Bangladesh has already been replaced by Scotland in the global showpiece following their refusal to travel to India over safety concerns.

open image in gallery Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup ( Getty Images )

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had cited security reasons in requesting that they not travel to India.

It followed the releasing of Bangladeshi left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman from his contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), seemingly instigated by reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and strained ties between Dhaka and Delhi.

However, the ICC said it did not find “any credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India”.

Scotland’s late inclusion in the tournament sets up a group clash with England, who they will face in Kolkata on 14 February.

The T20 World Cup will already be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with all of Pakistan’s fixtures held in the island nation.