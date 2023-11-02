(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka cricket from the ODI Cricket World Cup today.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar said he was "truly humbled" as a statue of the India batting great was unveiled Wednesday at his home ground — Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium — during the Cricket World Cup. The statue shows Tendulkar with his bat held high after a lofted drive.

India will look to remain unbeaten, while topping the pool stage, and also reclaim top spot from a supreme South Africa, who thrashed New Zealand on Wednesday and are level on points with the Men in Blue but above on net run rate having played a game more. Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, plus all the latest tips and betting advice from the Cricket World Cup.