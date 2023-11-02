India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket World Cup score as Rohit Sharma dismissed with stunning Madushanka delivery
India legend Sachin Tendulkar said he was "truly humbled" as a statue of the India batting great was unveiled Wednesday at his home ground — Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium — during the Cricket World Cup. The statue shows Tendulkar with his bat held high after a lofted drive.
India will look to remain unbeaten, while topping the pool stage, and also reclaim top spot from a supreme South Africa, who thrashed New Zealand on Wednesday and are level on points with the Men in Blue but above on net run rate having played a game more. Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, plus all the latest tips and betting advice from the Cricket World Cup.
India 72-1 (12), Kohli 35, Gill 26, Mathews 0-11 (3)
Shubman Gill nails a cut shot but finds the fielder on the boundary and only gets one. A misfield at midwicket then allows Kohli to call Gill through for another single.
The batters are milking Mathews for runs. They recognise that he is one of the more dangerous bowlers so are taking no risks against him.
Four runs come from the over.
India 68-1 (11), Kohli 34, Gill 24, Theekshana 0-8 (1)
Time for a bit of spin as Maheesh Theekshana is brought into the attack. He’s very full with his first delivery and slightly wide of the off stump. Virat Kohli whips his wrists over the ball and drills a drive down the ground, beating the fielder at long off and bringing himself four.
The batters then rotate the strike from the next four balls and take eight from the over. Sri Lanka need to get a grip on this partnership or else it will start to take the game away from them.
India 60-1 (10), Kohli 28, Gill 22, Mathews 0-8 (2)
Mathews continues and so does Kohli. He turns the ball into midwicket and takes one. Gill then gives the strike back to him with a push to the fielder at wide mid on.
There’s a hint of swing away from the batter and Kohli dangles his bat out wide. The ball passes the edge and gets the bowler excited for half a moment.
Kohli plays the next delivery late and pushes it into the gap at point for one more. 10 overs gone, India are flying at six runs per over.
India 57-1 (9), Kohli 26, Gill 21, Rajitha 0-15 (2)
India bring up their 50! Rajitha targets a leg stump line when bowling at Gill and pins the opener on the thigh pad. The pace of the delivery carries the ball down to fine leg and brings four leg byes.
Crunch! When the bowler pulls his length back slightly, Gill punches a square drive through the offside and adds four more to the total. That’s a lovely shot.
The Indian batters are strong through the legside and every time Rajitha aims for the pads the ball is whipped away. Gill takes two more from the last ball.
India have rallied brilliantly since Rohit’s early wicket.
India 47-1 (8), Kohli 26, Gill 15, Mathews 0-5 (1)
Throughout the tournament Angelo Mathews has been a go-to for Sri Lanka. He’s kept things under control and taken wickets in the middle of the innings.
Kusal Mendis turns to him now in an attempt to break this partnership.
Shubman Gill is in now hurry though. A couple of fine forward defensive strokes gives him a look at the bowling before he leans onto the back foot and cuts the ball away for four!
He eases the final ball of the over into the legside and scrambles through for one to keep the strike.
India 42-1 (7), Kohli 26, Gill 10, Rajitha 0-9 (1)
Kasun Rajitha is brought into the attack for Sri Lanka and starts off pretty well. He keeps it tight to Shubman Gill and only allows the opener a single from the first three deliveries.
Four! The ball is pinging off the middle of Kohli’s bat. He drives down the ground and collects another boundary with a wonderful stroke.
Another one! Rajitha overcorrects his line and angles the ball down the legside, Kohli flicks it away to fine leg for consecutive boundaries.
India’s talisman looks in dangerous form today.
India 33-1 (6), Kohli 18, Gill 9, Chameera 0-8 (3)
Rohit Sharma’s dismissal hasn’t stopped India from getting off to a good start. Virat Kohli has come in at three and is playing his shots.
A couple of expansive drives brings him two boundaries in the over from Dushmantha Chameera but there was an inside edge that Kusal Mendis spilled behind the stumps.
Kohli is riding his luck and when it’s with him, he usually goes big.
WICKET! Rohit Sharma b Madushanka 4 (2)
A tremendous delivery from Madushanka! Full and on a fine line, the left-arm seamer forces Rohit to play back in his crease and that’s an edge that clatters into his off stump.
The new ball doing the trick for Sri Lanka and that is an absolute beauty first up, what a moment.
Madushanka will want to frame that one. We have a game!
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis wins the toss and opts to bowl first
Sri Lanka XI: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dushan Hemantha, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Kasun Rajitha, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj
