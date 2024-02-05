India vs England LIVE: Cricket score and latest Test updates as Ben Duckett out in run chase of 399
India and England battle in the second Test in Visakhapatnam
England’s reputation as fearless chasers will be put to its biggest challenge yet after they were set a record 399 to win the second Test against India.
England ended day three on 67 for one, building off the back of Hyderabad last week where they overturned a 190-run first-innings deficit.
But the tourists must find another 332 runs in Vizag, and India will not want them to be able to call themselves record-breakers again should they manage the highest fourth-innings chase ever in India.
India had a chance to bat England even further out of the game but failed to back up Shubman Gill’s century as they were bowled out for 255.
In the fourth innings, England lost Ben Duckett for 28 when he was well caught off bat and pad but they refused to back down, Zak Crawley reaching 29 not out and Rehan Ahmed throwing the bat in a late cameo as the so-called ‘nighthawk’.
Follow all the updates and catch the action from day three in the blog below.
India vs England
29.6
APPEAL! Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Iyer, appeal made for L.B.W.
India vs England
29.5
SIX! Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
India vs England
29.3
Axar Patel to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Patidar.
India vs England
29.2
Axar Patel to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.
India vs England
28.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.
India vs England
28.5
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
India vs England
28.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
India vs England
28.3
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
India vs England
28.2
OUT! Caught. Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, top edge to first slip, caught by Sharma.
India vs England
28.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jaiswal.
