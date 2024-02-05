✕ Close Charlie Allison on England's Super sixes defeat to Australia

England’s reputation as fearless chasers will be put to its biggest challenge yet after they were set a record 399 to win the second Test against India.

England ended day three on 67 for one, building off the back of Hyderabad last week where they overturned a 190-run first-innings deficit.

But the tourists must find another 332 runs in Vizag, and India will not want them to be able to call themselves record-breakers again should they manage the highest fourth-innings chase ever in India.

India had a chance to bat England even further out of the game but failed to back up Shubman Gill’s century as they were bowled out for 255.

In the fourth innings, England lost Ben Duckett for 28 when he was well caught off bat and pad but they refused to back down, Zak Crawley reaching 29 not out and Rehan Ahmed throwing the bat in a late cameo as the so-called ‘nighthawk’.

Follow all the updates and catch the action from day three in the blog below.