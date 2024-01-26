✕ Close 2023 Sports Review Of The Year

England’s Test team started their return to action for the first time in almost six months, and India started the second day on 119 for one, 127 runs behind the visitors’ first innings total.

On the morning of the second day, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had dominated on the first day, and resumed on 70 from 76, was caught out in the first over by Joe Root.

England then claimed the wicket of Shubman Gill, but KL Rahul survived an early scare when he was on zero and went on to make a half-century.

On the first day, England struggled to take wickets after being bowled out for 246, while Jaiswal dominated, hitting 76 from just 70 deliveries as India hit 119-1 in reply, in just 23 overs.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here: