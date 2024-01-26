India v England LIVE: Cricket score and updates as KL Rahul leads hosts’ charge after surviving early drop
Follow all the live action and updates from Hyderabad
England’s Test team started their return to action for the first time in almost six months, and India started the second day on 119 for one, 127 runs behind the visitors’ first innings total.
On the morning of the second day, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had dominated on the first day, and resumed on 70 from 76, was caught out in the first over by Joe Root.
England then claimed the wicket of Shubman Gill, but KL Rahul survived an early scare when he was on zero and went on to make a half-century.
On the first day, England struggled to take wickets after being bowled out for 246, while Jaiswal dominated, hitting 76 from just 70 deliveries as India hit 119-1 in reply, in just 23 overs.
England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.
Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:
Lunch: India 222-3
The players are back on the field and the second session is about to start.
Lunch: India 222-3
Here is a report of the morning session:
Joe Root struck in the first over of the day and Tom Hartley claimed a maiden international wicket but England were unable hold India down on the second morning of the first Test.
The home side reached lunch just 24 behind on 222 for three, adding 103 for two in the opening session at Hyderabad’s Ranjiv Gandhi Stadium.
KL Rahul’s 55no and Shreyas Iyer’s 34no left India a healthy position as they looked to build a match-winning lead, but England showed fight in an even first hour.
Joe Root strikes early with the ball as India move above 200
The home side reached lunch just 24 behind on 222 for three.
Lunch: India 222-3
India will resume on 222 for three, just 24 runs behind England’s first innings total.
KL Rahul is on 55 and Shreyas Iyer on 34.
Lunch: India 222-3
The afternoon session will get underway soon.
Tom Hartley has one wicket to his name, as do Joe Root and Jack Leach, but Rehan Ahmed, who took a five-fer on Test debut has not yet found a breakthrough.
Lunch: India 222-3
Here are some photos of the morning session:
Lunch: India 222-3
KL Rahul then led India’s charge, it was a costly and uncharacteristic missed chance from Ben Foakes when he was without scoring.
And towards the end of the morning session, India were firmly in control.
Lunch: India 222-3
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill looked comfortable at the crease during their partnership before the latter was out for just 23, a momentary lapse of concentration and he just flicked it straight to Duckett at midwicket.
It was at a very catchable waist height and the opener made not mistakes. The wicket gave Tom Hartley his first Test scalp after a difficult spell on the first day when Jaiswal took a liking to the debutant, and he went at over seven an over.
Lunch: India 222-3
Firstly, here is a recap of the morning session, and after the rest of the bowling options had their chance yesterday, it was up to Joe Root to start England off on the morning of day two.
However, Jaiswal did not take him to start where he left off the day before, with a big four down the ground over the bowler’s head before he was out caught and bowled.
It was a good catch and the bowler did not quite get hold of it.
Lunch: India 222-3
Good morning to those just waking up now and joining us in the UK and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final two sessions of play in Hyderabad.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies