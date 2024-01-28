✕ Close 2023 Sports Review Of The Year

Ollie Pope rescued England from danger and lifted them to what could prove to be a match-winning lead with a stunning 196 lead as the visitors looked to make their advantage count on the morning of the fourth day of the Hyderabad Test match.

On the third day, Pope had dug in as wickets tumbled around him before fighting back to form a significant 112-run partnership with Ben Foakes, but batting alongside the tail it was just a case of piling on the runs.

Rehan Ahmed made 28, and Tom Hartley a useful 34 as England piled on more than 400 runs in the second innings, setting India a chase of 231 to win.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here: