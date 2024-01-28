India v England LIVE: Cricket score and updates as hosts start chase of 231 after Pope’s stunning 196
Follow all the live action and updates from Hyderabad
Ollie Pope rescued England from danger and lifted them to what could prove to be a match-winning lead with a stunning 196 lead as the visitors looked to make their advantage count on the morning of the fourth day of the Hyderabad Test match.
On the third day, Pope had dug in as wickets tumbled around him before fighting back to form a significant 112-run partnership with Ben Foakes, but batting alongside the tail it was just a case of piling on the runs.
Rehan Ahmed made 28, and Tom Hartley a useful 34 as England piled on more than 400 runs in the second innings, setting India a chase of 231 to win.
England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.
Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:
India 43-2 (13) Rohit 25, KL Rahul 0, Leach 0-1 (1) - need 188 runs to win
Ollie Pope clearly has the magic touch, first with the bat and then with the two catches. And it will be Jack Leach to have a go at the new batter, KL Rahul, taking up Kohli’s preferred position at number four after the Indian talisman pulled out of the first two Test matches of the tour for personal reasons.
Leach starts tidily with just one from his first over of the innings. He will be important for England despite his haematoma on his left knee.
Wicket! Shubman Gill out for 0! ct Pope b Hartley - India 42-2
Tom Hartley has another! And again it’s caught Pope at silly point! Gill just fended forwards and Pope takes the catch!
Hartley has struck twice in an over to completely change the course of the innings so far.
Pope goes low and sees the ball into his hands at silly point.
Wicket! Jaiswal out for 15! ct Pope b Hartley - India 42-1
Hartley’s first ball of the over is smashed through the off side by Jaiswal, who took a liking to the Lancashire spinner during the first innings.
England are short of quality bowling, especially with the injury to Jack Leach. But he has a breakthrough!
He is caught by Pope at short leg!
India 38-0 (11) Rohit 24, Jaiswal 10, Root 0-20 (6) - need 193 runs to win
Root looks to be settling into a rhythm herea, although India’s flow of runs does not seem to be abating.
Three from the over.
India 35-0 (10) Rohit 22, Jaiswal 10, Hartley 0-7 (4) - need 196 runs to win
Another lbw shout, but that one pitched outside the line.
Three from the over.
India 32-0 (9) Rohit 22, Jaiswal 9, Root 0-17 (5) - need 199 runs to win
The pressure had been building but Rohit has another boundary, this time down the ground in Joe Root’s 5th over, the third time he has bowled a full toss, and that one has been punished.;
India 27-0 (8) Rohit 18, Jaiswal 8, Hartley 0-6 (3) - need 204 runs to win
Hartley is finding a good amount of turn and bounce here, and the flow of runs has just stemmed slightly after a costly start.
India 25-0 (7) Rohit 17, Jaiswal 7, Root 0-12 (4) - need 206 runs to win
There’s just a hint of spin as Root’s over goes for just one run.
India 24-0 (6) Rohit 16 Jaiswal 7, Hartley 0-4 (2) - need 207 runs to win
Hartley and England go up for lbw, Stokes thinks about a review and goes for it! There was no bat involved, but was it going down?
It was doing too much, turning and missing the stumps and potentially even bouncing over as well.
England have lost one review.
India 22-0 (5) Rohit 15, Jaiswal 6, Root 0-11 (3) - need 209 runs to win
A leg-side delivery from Root and Jaiswal sweeps it to the boundary for four for his first boundary of the day.
