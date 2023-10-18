Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made an official complaint about crowd behaviour directed towards its players in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India last weekend.

Pakistan, who have two wins and a loss in the tournament, submitted two complaints to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the board revealed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A much-anticipated fixture between India and Pakistan turned out to be a mere one-sided affair as the Men in Blue secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The high-profile match had an estimated crowd of over 100,000 but Pakistani fans in the stands of Narendra Modi Stadium on 14 October were visibly negligible amid a sea of blue, with Pakistani fans struggling to get visas approved in time for the game.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was booed loudly as soon as he began speaking to Ravi Shastri during the toss. When Mohammad Rizwan was walking back after being dismissed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah, some Indian fans allegedly chanted “Jai Shri Ram” (hail Lord Ram) – a Hindu religious slogan.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023,” the cricket board revealed on X.

“The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023,” added PCB.

Pakistan’s cricket board included a few instances of their fast bowler Hasan Ali being taunted with similar religious chants while he was fielding during India’s chase, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The complaints from the PCB have referred to section 11 of the ICC’s anti-discrimination policy for international cricket as it deals with enforcement against spectators: “The ICC and each of its members should take such steps as it considers necessary to prevent the occurrence at International Matches played within its jurisdiction or those played as part of an ICC Event (as applicable) of Inappropriate Conduct by spectators and to ensure that any such conduct is dealt with in a timely manner by the Member or ICC (as applicable) or others before, during and/or after the International Match (as may be appropriate).”

Pakistan’s team director Mickey Arthur earlier expressed his displeasure of barely having any support for his side against India, suggesting that the match appeared to be a bilateral game and not an ICC event.

He also highlighted the lack of Pakistani music on the Narendra Modi Stadium’s playlist, specifically mentioning Dil, Dil Pakistan, a song that is usually played at Pakistan matches at ICC events.