James Anderson reveals emotions after retiring from Test cricket

James Anderson admitted he was “trying to hold back the tears” after leaving the field for the final time in his 188th and last Test match at Lord’s.

As England beat the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs, and Gus Atkinson took 12 match wickets on debut, a feat Anderson has not achieved in his Test career, it was a Test match with one narrative.

Anderson claimed four wickets in the match for 58 runs, as England cricket said goodbye to a player who made his Test debut in 2003, a year before there would even be domestic T20 cricket.

He stepped out onto the field at the start of the third day of play to a guard of honour from both teams and support staff, in an emotional moment, with his family watching on. But once he stepped onto the field it was professional, he took another wicket in his second over, and dropped a chance at a caught and bowled.

James Anderson has had his final England farewell ( Getty Images )

“Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd,” Anderson told Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain from the dressing room almost immediately after the match finished.

“I’m still trying to hold back the tears now. Playing for 20 odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, so I’m happy I’ve made it this far.

“It’s the best job in the world and I’ve been privileged to be able to do it.

“We talk a lot in the dressing room about creating memories, and it’s not just for us in here, it’s for our families as well. They’ve been incredible supporting back home to allow me to play for as long as I have. I’m grateful that they got a chance to be part of this week as well.

“I’ve been lucky to play with some amazing players, some of the most talented cricketers that have ever played the game but more importantly some friends for life. It is a sport that creates this sort of atmosphere and these sort of friendships.

“I think I’ll miss the feeling we’ve got now of winning the Test match. There’s no better feeling, everyone has put in the graft this week.”