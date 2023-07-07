Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tensions flared briefly between Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow as the Australia batter reacted angrily after being dismissed on the second day of the third Ashes Test.

With Australia looking to build their lead in the evening session, Smith swiped Moeen Ali to midwicket to follow Marnus Labuschagne in falling tamely to England’s off-spinner.

The two wickets in quick succession brought the hosts right back into the game after Ben Stokes had earlier produced an extraordinary blitz to narrow Australia’s first innings advantage to only 26.

The tourists had appeared to be cruising with Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne building a partnership, but the number three slog swept to Harry Brook at deep square leg to give England an opening.

And Moeen’s second strike in consecutive overs, his 200th wicket in Tests, left Australia needing to rebuild.

Smith had begun to wander off before turning his head sharply back towards the middle, exchanging words with England’s wicketkeeper.

“See ya, Smudge,” Bairstow quipped after the dismissal, prompting Smith to pivot and question what had been said.

“I said ‘see you later’,” the wicketkeeper clarified as the batter turned again to continue his walk off.

A competitive Ashes series had been further inflamed at Lord’s by Bairstow’s controversial stumping by Alex Carey at a crucial point on the final day.

The Yorkshireman had earlier missed out on a chance to dole out a dose of revenge with the bat, making only 12 before edging to Smith at second slip off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.