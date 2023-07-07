✕ Close Marcus Trescothick comfortable with decision to reprieve Ben Duckett

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mark Wood produced a thrilling display of fast bowling to help England blow away Australia on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley but the match is in the balance as the hosts reply.

The quick bowler, playing his first Test of the summer, produced a hostile opening spell before cleaning up the Australian tail to finish with a first Test five-for on English soil.

But Mitchell Marsh met fire with fire, producing a magnificent run-a-ball hundred to rescue Australia after four early wickets. The all-rounder’s ton was the fastest by an Australian on English soil since Victor Trumper in 1902, but his dismissal on the stroke of tea precipitated an extraordinary collapse of six for 23 as Wood tore through the lower order.

The Durham rocketman’s five-for-34 led the way to curtail Australia’s innings at 263 all out. Follow all the live action below from Headingley as England face Australia: