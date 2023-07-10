Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Wood joked “lightning strikes twice” after explaining captain Ben Stokes asked him to unleash his “thunderbolts” as England kept the Ashes alive with a thrilling three-wicket victory at Headingley.

Harry Brook steered England towards victory in their chase of 75, but it was Wood and Chris Woakes who were out in the middle at the end to see the hosts over the line, and make it 2-1 in the series.

Wood did not play in the first two Tests as he looked to build up to full fitness, but at Leeds he immediately looked the most threatening bowler with his dangerous 95mph bouncers, and on a good pitch Australia struggled.

He finished with seven match wickets, including five for 34 in the first innings, but it was his batting that would hit the headlines, when he struck 16 from just eight deliveries as England successfully chased down 251 to win.

“[It felt] Amazing. One of the best feelings I’ve had. I’ve been in that position a lot where I’ve lost the game, that’s the first time I’ve been able to bat to win the game,” Wood said.

“Especially being there with Woakesy. We’ve car-shared all week, we’ve got a lucky car [parking] space, we’ve promised that we’d get runs and wickets. I think we will park in the same place every time we turn up here.

All I’ve done is practise bouncers for two weeks. I haven’t practised anything pitched up, that’s genuine. Colly [England coach Paul Collingwood] has been slinging those yellow balls.

“They sting but don’t hurt. You get used to playing the shot, getting in strong positions, and waiting as much as I can to do well.”

Wood hit an entertaining and important 24 from eight deliveries in the first innings, and on Sunday, every run was cheered with the same enthusiasm as his wickets.

Mark Wood was named player of the match for his Headingley performance (Getty Images)

England know they have a match-winner in Wood, but he has been injury prone, and before Headingley he had not played red-ball cricket since December in Pakistan. But without his pace and threat, the team are noticeably worse off, and Wood admitted it was a case of simple instructions from the captain when he was unleashed on the Australian batters.

“Stokes just asked, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready to bowl some thunderbolts?’ I said yes, and that was it,” the Durham quick said.

“I know him well, and he knows me well. Having that relationship with someone makes it easier. He was ready to unleash us [me].

“Baz [coach Brendon] McCullum creates a great atmosphere. I know we have lost two games but the atmosphere he has created allows us to just play and that’s what I tried to do in this game.”

When asked if there would be more thunderbolts to come during the fourth Test match at Old Trafford on 19 July, Wood simply replied: “Absolutely. Lightning strikes twice, eh?”