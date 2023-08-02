Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Moeen Ali believes he would have regretted it in later life had he not answered Ben Stokes’ call to come out of retirement for one last Ashes series.

The 36-year-old played a key role on the final day as England fought back to level the series, taking three wickets, including Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, to bow out of red ball cricket on a high.

Ali was called up on the eve of the series after Jack Leach sustained a back stress fracture which ruled him out of the summer, and battled through a split spinning finger and an adductor problem on the final day as England played five Test matches in six weeks.

However, despite the injuries and the schedule, Ali does not regret answering Stokes’ text message asking him to come out of Test retirement.

“100 per cent (I’m delighted I answered the text). I would have regretted it later in life,” Ali said.

“It was quite daunting, because I’ve never done well against Australia. I still don’t believe I’ve done that well, but it was great to finish like this.

“It was daunting, but I had nothing to lose, it was a free hit. I had a call from Baz (England head coach Brendon McCullum) and Stokesy, I felt like I was bowling alright, but the finger was the only issue. I wasn’t worried about the bowling.”

During the series, Ali became part of a select group of cricketers to score 3,000 runs and take 200 wickets in Test cricket. Just 16 players have achieved what can be considered the mark of an all-rounder: Stuart Broad, Sir Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff are the only other Englishmen on the list.

Ali was also promoted up the order to number three, and while he has opened for England previously, in recent years in white ball cricket he has played an entirely different role at number seven or eight.

Ali took three crucial wickets as England won the final Test to level the series (Action Images via Reuters)

“When I played a few nice shots I thought, ‘I can still bat!’ You forget sometimes when you’re batting 7 and 8, but I was reminded that I can bat,” he said.

“White ball is great, I love the leagues, but there is nothing better than playing against the best attack with a new ball in their hand. It’s a challenge. It’s nice to finish knowing that [I can still bat], it was decent.”

Ali also firmly ruled out a return to the format. Despite England’s next tour against India, in six months, providing conditions that will favour spin bowling, the off-spinner insisted he will not be on the plane.

“No I’m not going, there’s no way I’m going,” he said. “That’s me done. It’s nice to finish like this and be part of an amazing day.

“Test cricket is the best cricket, I wish I could rewind time. Although my career has been a bit up and down, I wouldn’t change it. I’ve loved it.”