Monty Panesar fires back at Steve Smith after Mastermind jibe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Monty Panesar has ignited a psychological battle ahead of the Ashes, asserting that Steve Smith remains burdened by the ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal and urging England to weaponise this perceived guilt.

Smith, who was stripped of the Australia captaincy following the notorious 2018 ball-tampering incident, is once again leading the side for the opening Test in Perth due to Pat Cummins’ injury.

During Thursday’s pre-match press conference, Smith launched an unexpected broadside at Panesar, who had recently called for travelling England fans and media to barrack the Australian batter over the 2018 events.

In what appeared to be a meticulously prepared response, Smith sought to undermine Panesar’s credibility by referencing his 2019 appearance on Celebrity Mastermind, where he answered only one general knowledge question correctly, despite achieving six correct answers in his specialist subject round.

Panesar, who represented England in 50 Tests between 2006 and 2013, saw the lighter side of Smith’s jibe, interpreting it as evidence that the highly-rated Australia batter harbours remorse over the ball-tampering saga.

open image in gallery Monty Panesar has called on England to make Steve Smith ‘uncomfortable’ ( Getty Images )

Speaking to the PA news agency, Panesar said: "It’s an interesting one. I think it’s still in his head, 100 per cent. I find it so funny that he’s memorised the questions and answers.

“The best way to deviate from it is say something completely funny, comical, what I did on the show and it will move everything on.

“If I was in the England team right now, I’d be thinking ‘Monty’s just given us a piece of ammunition that we can use on Steve Smith’."

Smith’s unexpected diatribe, which drew laughter from the room, suggested Panesar may have succeeded in getting under his skin, despite Smith’s insistence to the contrary.

"I’m going to go off topic here, who in the room has seen Mastermind, and Monty Panesar on that? Any of you?" Smith began, before detailing specific answers from the clip.

"Those of you that have will understand where I’m coming from. If you haven’t, do yourself a favour because it is pretty comical. Anyone that believes that Athens is in Germany, that’s a start, or that Oliver Twist is a season of the year and America is a city. It doesn’t really bother me, those comments. That’s as far as I’ll go with that one."

Smith boasts an impressive record against England, with 12 centuries in 37 Tests, and is the only two-time recipient of the Compton-Miller Medal, having averaged over 100 in both the 2017-18 and 2019 series.

Panesar added: "What I’m trying to do is help the England team – this is your opportunity; you’re at Perth, no Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood. If you’ve got the courage and you think it’s a good idea, say it to him.

open image in gallery Steve Smith poked fun at Panesar’s performance on Mastermind (Robbie Stephenson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Say ‘Monty’s in your head, mate, you’ve got a number 11 batsman in your head, are you going to bat like him today?’

“Making him uncomfortable is the key. Ashes cricket is all about gaining one per centers, could this be the one per cent advantage for the England team to get Steve Smith out.

“Is this a one percenter where England can sledge him and all of the lads are going to get into him, make him uncomfortable for the first 10 to 20 balls, he doesn’t get going and gets out? (If that happens), England will be thinking we need to do this every time."

Beyond the verbal jousting, Smith also confirmed Australia’s starting XI, which includes two 31-year-old debutants.

South Australia seamer Brendan Doggett has been selected over Michael Neser as Josh Hazlewood’s replacement, while Jake Weatherald steps up as opener.

With Marnus Labuschagne returning at number three, all-rounder Beau Webster, despite a strong start to his Baggy Greens career, misses out.