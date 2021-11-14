New Zealand vs Australia LIVE: T20 World Cup final score and latest cricket updates
Follow live coverage as the two great rivals fight to win their first T20 World Cup
Australia and New Zealand are meeting in the T20 World Cup final for what is an historic encounter in Dubai. Neither country have ever won the tournament, with Australia having reached the final once before where they lost to England in 2010, and New Zealand never having reached the final.
New Zealand saw off England in the semi-finals on Wednesday with a late onslaught courtesy of Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham, while Australia’s victory over the previously unbeaten Pakistan mirrored the Kiwis’ win as Matthew Wade smashed and ramped the Australians to their target with an over to spare. The two matches demonstrated the importance of batting second in the shortest format of the game, and the toss could again prove crucial here today.
The two teams have met in 14 T20 internationals before this match and Australia firmly have the edge in that record, with nine victories and five defeats. However it was New Zealand who took victory in the only previous T20 World Cup meeting between the pair. Follow all the action from the final below, live.
WICKET! New Zealand 28-1 (3.5 overs), Australia yet to bat
The first ball of the over was beautifully timed by Guptill, rocking on to his back foot and carving a four through point off Hazlewood’s first ball. But what follows is more disciplined bowling before the breakthrough, as Mitchell offers a slight nick which keeper Matthew Wade rocks forward to catch.
New Zealand 23-0 (3 overs), Australia yet to bat
Six! Glenn Maxwell is Australia’s fifth bowler and Daryl Mitchell immediately lets him know New Zealand are going to attack him, thrashing him back down the ground for the first six of this final. A few singles follow to take New Zealand to a steady 23 off the first three overs.
New Zealand 13-0 (2 overs), Australia yet to bat
There doesn’t seem to be much swing out there so early wickets might be hard to come by, but Josh Hazlewood finds a good line to keep Martin Guptill quiet with four successive dot balls, building some pressure. The fifth is a bit wide and is pulled behind square for four, before another dot to finish. Good over by Hazlewood.
New Zealand 9-0 (1 over), Australia yet to bat
Martin Guptill punches Mitchell Starc’s third ball through cover for four in a positive start by New Zealand. A single off the fourth, then some good running between the wickets as Daryl Mitchell puts on three more, and another single to finish.
T20 World Cup final: New Zealand vs Australia
Time for the national anthems – lots of smiles among the Australian team and staff, they look very relaxed.
T20 World Cup final: New Zealand vs Australia
If this match was perhaps 55-45 in Australia’s favour this week, given the freak injury to New Zealand’s middle-order glueman Devon Conway during the semi-final win over England, it is surely now 60-40 or more towards Australia after winning the toss. With the power in the Aussies’ line-up and their ability to rack up boundaries late in the piece, Kane Williamson knows his New Zealand side will need to post a big number if they are to resist Australia’s chase.
T20 World Cup final: New Zealand vs Australia
Aaron Finch has won six out seven tosses at this World Cup. Form.
Confirmed line-ups
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood
T20 World Cup final: New Zealand vs Australia
Australia win the toss and they will, of course, bowl first. A big moment in the match, given the record at this stadium – 16 of the 17 T20s in Dubai have been won by the chasing team.
