New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Bangladesh in New Zealand 2023
Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs Bangladesh from the Bangladesh in New Zealand 2023 today.
The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.
The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
New Zealand win by 44 runs (DLS Method)
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
29.6
OUT! Bowled. Will O'Rourke to Hasan Mahmud. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, missed.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
29.4
Will O'Rourke to Mehidy Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
29.3
Will O'Rourke to Hasan Mahmud. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Young.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
29.2
Will O'Rourke to Hasan Mahmud. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Chapman.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
29.1
Will O'Rourke to Mehidy Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Duffy.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
28.6
Jacob Duffy to Mehidy Hasan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Young.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
28.5
Jacob Duffy to Hasan Mahmud. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
28.3
Jacob Duffy to Hasan Mahmud. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
28.2
Jacob Duffy to Mehidy Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, dropped catch by Ravindra, fielded by Clarkson.
