New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ODI World Cup
Follow all the action from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs South Africa from the Cricket World Cup today.
The Proteas and Black Caps, reuniting their nations since last Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final, are both contenders for the title here in India. South Africa are tucked in behind India in second with 10 points, but New Zealand, tied in third with Australia, but with the superior net run rate, can go level in second with a win here.
New Zealand won the toss and put South Africa into bat, with Temba Bavuma insisting they would have chosen to bat anyway. A couple of changes: Kagiso Rabada comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi, while Tim Southee replaces Lockie Ferguson.
This looks like a good wicket, too. Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
New Zealand vs South Africa
12.1
Mitchell Santner to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
New Zealand vs South Africa
11.6
Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
New Zealand vs South Africa
11.5
Tim Southee to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.
New Zealand vs South Africa
11.3
Tim Southee to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Henry.
New Zealand vs South Africa
11.2
Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Young.
New Zealand vs South Africa
11.1
Tim Southee to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Young.
New Zealand vs South Africa
10.6
Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
New Zealand vs South Africa
10.5
Mitchell Santner to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
New Zealand vs South Africa
10.4
Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
New Zealand vs South Africa
10.2
Mitchell Santner to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies