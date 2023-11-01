Jump to content

Liveupdated1698830705

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ODI World Cup

Follow all the action from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 01 November 2023 09:25
Comments
<p>South Africa's Quinton de Kock watches the ball after playing a shot</p>

South Africa's Quinton de Kock watches the ball after playing a shot

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs South Africa from the Cricket World Cup today.

The Proteas and Black Caps, reuniting their nations since last Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final, are both contenders for the title here in India. South Africa are tucked in behind India in second with 10 points, but New Zealand, tied in third with Australia, but with the superior net run rate, can go level in second with a win here.

New Zealand won the toss and put South Africa into bat, with Temba Bavuma insisting they would have chosen to bat anyway. A couple of changes: Kagiso Rabada comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi, while Tim Southee replaces Lockie Ferguson.

This looks like a good wicket, too. Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1698830705

New Zealand vs South Africa

12.1

Mitchell Santner to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

1 November 2023 09:25
1698830645

New Zealand vs South Africa

11.6

Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

1 November 2023 09:24
1698830644

New Zealand vs South Africa

11.5

Tim Southee to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

1 November 2023 09:24
1698830525

New Zealand vs South Africa

11.3

Tim Southee to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Henry.

1 November 2023 09:22
1698830524

New Zealand vs South Africa

11.2

Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Young.

1 November 2023 09:22
1698830466

New Zealand vs South Africa

11.1

Tim Southee to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Young.

1 November 2023 09:21
1698830406

New Zealand vs South Africa

10.6

Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

1 November 2023 09:20
1698830405

New Zealand vs South Africa

10.5

Mitchell Santner to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

1 November 2023 09:20
1698830344

New Zealand vs South Africa

10.4

Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

1 November 2023 09:19
1698830284

New Zealand vs South Africa

10.2

Mitchell Santner to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

1 November 2023 09:18

