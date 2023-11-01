South Africa's Quinton de Kock watches the ball after playing a shot (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs South Africa from the Cricket World Cup today.

The Proteas and Black Caps, reuniting their nations since last Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final, are both contenders for the title here in India. South Africa are tucked in behind India in second with 10 points, but New Zealand, tied in third with Australia, but with the superior net run rate, can go level in second with a win here.

New Zealand won the toss and put South Africa into bat, with Temba Bavuma insisting they would have chosen to bat anyway. A couple of changes: Kagiso Rabada comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi, while Tim Southee replaces Lockie Ferguson.

This looks like a good wicket, too. Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: