Pakistan v Bangladesh LIVE: Cricket World Cup score and updates as Pakistan look to stay in semi-final hunt
Pakistan have to win to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive
Pakistan and Bangladesh head into their clash at the Cricket World Cup with both teams biding to break losing streaks in the tournament.
Pakistan won their opening two matches but head into the game on the back of four successive losses, including a narrow, contentious one-wicket loss to South Africa and must win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
Bangladesh have qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy more in mind than qualifying for the semi-finals after losing five consecutive games since their opening win over Afghanistan. They make one change to their line-up with middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy returning in place of Mahedi Hasan.
Pakistan have made three changes, including recalling fit-again opening batter Fakhar Zaman to replace out-of-form Imam-ul-Haq. Usama Mir and Salman Ali Agha also come in for Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, with the former being ruled out following a concussion in the previous game.
Follow all the action from Eden Gardens below:
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
17.3
Usama Mir to Litton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
17.2
Usama Mir to Litton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
17.1
Usama Mir to Litton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Azam.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
16.6
Muhammad Wasim to Litton Das. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
16.5
Muhammad Wasim to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
16.4
Muhammad Wasim to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
16.3
Muhammad Wasim to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
16.2
FOUR! Muhammad Wasim to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
16.1
Muhammad Wasim to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
15.6
Usama Mir to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.
