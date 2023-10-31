(AP)

Pakistan and Bangladesh head into their clash at the Cricket World Cup with both teams biding to break losing streaks in the tournament.

Pakistan won their opening two matches but head into the game on the back of four successive losses, including a narrow, contentious one-wicket loss to South Africa and must win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Bangladesh have qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy more in mind than qualifying for the semi-finals after losing five consecutive games since their opening win over Afghanistan. They make one change to their line-up with middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy returning in place of Mahedi Hasan.

Pakistan have made three changes, including recalling fit-again opening batter Fakhar Zaman to replace out-of-form Imam-ul-Haq. Usama Mir and Salman Ali Agha also come in for Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, with the former being ruled out following a concussion in the previous game.

Follow all the action from Eden Gardens below: