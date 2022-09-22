Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 cricket score and updates as series continues in Karachi
Can Pakistan respond after England won the first T20 of this seven match series?
England were triumphant in the opening T20 of this seven-match series on Tuesday after they defeated Pakistan by six wickets with four-balls to spare. Moeen Ali – captaining the tourists in place of the injured Jos Buttler – won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam put on 85 for the first wicket but tight bowling from Adil Rashid (2-27) and Luke Wood (3-24) limited the hosts to 158-7.
In reply, England never looked out of control despite losing wickets just as they gained the upper hand. Alex Hales – recalled to the side for the first time in three years – top scored with 53 from 40 balls but it was Harry Brook (42*) who provided the impetus throughout the back half of the run chase that got England over the line.
Tuesday’s pitch was a slow track that offered little for the seamers especially those without express pace. England’s quickest bowler, Wood, got his rewards but David Willey and Sam Curran – who rely more on swing – struggled. That being the case it wouldn’t be surprising if England change up the team and bring in Reece Topley for extra bounce, Olly Stone for extra pace, or even Liam Dawson as a third spin option. Then again, why change a winning side?
Follow all the action from the second T20 between Pakistan and England from Karachi:
Hussey and Saker join England coaching staff
England Men’s white-ball Head Coach Matthew Mott has brought back former England bowling coach David Saker as well as former Australian international Michael Hussey to be part of his coaching staff for the T20 World Cup in Australia across October and November.
Saker, England Men’s bowling coach from 2010 to 2015 is also part of the team that has travelled to Pakistan for the seven-match tour.
Hussey, now a batting coach with IPL side Chennai Super Kings, will join the England set-up for the World Cup.
Alex Hales admits England exile ‘felt like forever’ after making winning return
Alex Hales admitted his return to England colours felt more like a debut than a comeback as his half-century helped secure victory on a historic occasion in Karachi.
Hales might have been waiting a long time to wear the Three Lions again, but his three-and-a-half year absence only scratches the surface of the 17 years since England last took the field on Pakistani soil.
But the 33-year-old’s removal could well have been permanent had it not been for a sequence of unconnected events. The first and most decisive was the retirement of former captain Eoin Morgan, who effectively blackballed Hales’ name citing a loss of trust following a failed recreational drugs test.
With the barrier removed, he needed a place to open up, with Jason Roy’s dramatic loss of form and Jonny Bairstow’s freak injury on the golf course obliging.
Pakistan vs England
Today’s game kicks off at 3.30pm in Karachi once again. Will their be any changes to the teams?
Pakistan’s Shan Masood is potentially at risk of dropping out for a specialised middle order batter but the 32-year-old is in good form after impressing during the English summer.
For England, one of either David Willey or Sam Curran may get replaced in favour of a bowler more suitable to the conditions but both players are strong batters and strengthen the batting line-up with their inclusions. It is likely that England go unchanged for the match.
How to buy Ashes tickets for England vs Australia series next summer
The fixtures for the 2023 men’s and women’s Ashes were announced yesterday with details on how to get tickets.
England plays host next summer as they look to regain the historic urn, which Australia decisively won in both the men and women’s series last year.
The women’s Ashes will feature a five-day Test match, rather than the normal four-day version, for the first time at Trent Bridge, while Lord’s, the Kia Oval, Edgbaston, The Ageas Bowl, the Seat Unique Stadium and Cooper Associates County Ground are the other grounds hosting matches in the multi-format series.
There is a ballot for both the men and women’s series which is now open and supporters need to go to ecb.co.uk/tickets to enter.
How Harry Brook is using PSL experience to help England in Pakistan
Harry Brook may be a rookie in England colours but he has revealed how a stint in the Pakistan Super League helped prepare him for a starring role in this month’s Twenty20 tour.
Brook played a superb finisher’s knock in the first of seven T20s against Pakistan on Tuesday, hitting a cool 42 not out off 25 balls to guide his side to a six-wicket win.
It was the first time an England side had played in the country since 2005 but Brook, who was making just his fifth appearance, is one of several squad members who made their own foray as part of the PSL.
The 23-year-old represented Lahore Qalandars earlier this year, settling into conditions over the course of 10 games and banking a memorable 48-ball century against Islamabad United.
Will Pakistan target the England spinners?
Tuesday’s match was an indicator of both Pakistan and England’s weaknesses - as well as their strengths - with this series being billed as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup that starts in October.
For Pakistan, they stumbled during the middle overs of their batting innings after Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam had set a platform of 85 for the first wicket. When England introduced spin into the attack Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali - Rashid in particular - were able to slow the run-rate and take constant wickets to halt any momentum the hosts had built up.
This showed two things. This first is that the experience of Rashid and Moeen continues to be a huge feather in England’s cap and although Moeen was expensive in his two overs he managed to get the wicket of Rizwan at a crucial time. The second is Pakistan’s inability to make full use of the middle overs of an innings. Their opening partnership of Rizwan and Babar is very strong but once they lose wickets they struggle to regain impetus in the innings. Instead they try to milk ones and twos from the spinners and latch onto loose deliveries which is a tame approach so such a short format.
Expect Pakistan to be more aggressive against England’s spin duo tonight, depending on the situation of the game.
Moeen Ali deputising again
Moeen Ali led England to victory in the opening T20 of this seven-match series and will continue to take charge of the tourists as regular captain Jos Buttler recovers from a calf injury.
Buttler is expected to return to the team in the later part of the tour along with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood who are also easing their way back from injury.
Hales describes ‘special feeling’ after returning to England team
Alex Hales had to wait three years for a return to the international game after failing two recreational drugs tests in 2019 broke down his relationship with then England one-day captain Eoin Morgan.
Morgan said at the time that he had lost faith in Hales’ ability to contribute positively to the team off the pitch as well as on it. Following Morgan’s retirement and an overhaul of England’s leadership group - Jos Buttler is the new captain and Matthew Mott is the one-day head coach - Hales has been brought back into the squad.
He repaid their faith with a match-winning knock of 53 on Tuesday to earn England victory in the opening game of this seven-match T20 series and described how it felt to be back in the fold following the win.
"It was a very special feeling to be back on the park for England," Hales told Sky Sports after the match. "Three years felt like forever. To go out and score 50 on my return in a winning team is the stuff dreams are made of.
"It is a nice feeling. Guys said in the past it was never down to cricket, missing the three years, that was never in doubt. But there was always nerves and pressure coming back after three years. It felt like a debut again, so it was a very special night.
"It just feels like a dream come true to contribute with a half-century in a winning team in a country where I have a lot of good, special memories."
Pakistan vs England
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the second T20 between England and Pakistan.
The visitors were triumphant in the opening fixture of this seven-match series after restricting Babar Azam’s side to just 158-7 from their 20 overs in spite of a well worked 68 from opener Mohammad Rizwan. In reply Alex Hales notched up 53 on his return to the side and Harry Brook finished 42* to lead England to a six wicket win with four balls to spare.
Today’s fixture is once again being played in Karachi with the pitch expected to once again be slow and flat. That knowledge could see the team’s make changes to their line ups to better suit the conditions with Reece Topley, Liam Dawson and Olly Stone contenders to come in for England.
Elsewhere, the ECB has published its High Performance Review which aims to shake up the domestic and national schedule with the ultimate aim of creating the best possible England men’s team. The review - led by former England captain and ex-ECB directer Andrew Strauss - recommended a number of changes (some controversial) in the name of improving performances in England and Wales.
We’ll explore more of what that all means during the build-up to the start of play in Karachi with the second T20 between Pakistan and England due to kick off at 3.30pm BST.
