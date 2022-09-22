✕ Close Buttler says England will 'lift spirits' on tour of flood affected Pakistan

England were triumphant in the opening T20 of this seven-match series on Tuesday after they defeated Pakistan by six wickets with four-balls to spare. Moeen Ali – captaining the tourists in place of the injured Jos Buttler – won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam put on 85 for the first wicket but tight bowling from Adil Rashid (2-27) and Luke Wood (3-24) limited the hosts to 158-7.

In reply, England never looked out of control despite losing wickets just as they gained the upper hand. Alex Hales – recalled to the side for the first time in three years – top scored with 53 from 40 balls but it was Harry Brook (42*) who provided the impetus throughout the back half of the run chase that got England over the line.

Tuesday’s pitch was a slow track that offered little for the seamers especially those without express pace. England’s quickest bowler, Wood, got his rewards but David Willey and Sam Curran – who rely more on swing – struggled. That being the case it wouldn’t be surprising if England change up the team and bring in Reece Topley for extra bounce, Olly Stone for extra pace, or even Liam Dawson as a third spin option. Then again, why change a winning side?

Follow all the action from the second T20 between Pakistan and England from Karachi: