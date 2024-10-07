Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket score and first Test updates after Gus Atkinson makes breakthrough
Follow all the action from Multan Cricket Stadium as England contend without skipper Ben Stokes
Follow live coverage of Pakistan vs England in the first Test in Multan as the tourists contend without captain Ben Stokes.
‘Bazball’ will be tested in Pakistan as Brendon McCullum looks to develop England’s style to cope in different conditions.
Two years after England’s 3-0 series win in Pakistan, the hosts will be determined to hit back, with Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique showing form at the top of the order.
Brydon Carse makes his debut as part of an inexperience seam attack for England, who will bowl first after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.
Pakistan vs England
30.5
Jack Leach to Abdullah Shafique. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.
Pakistan vs England
30.4
Jack Leach to Abdullah Shafique. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Brook.
Pakistan vs England
30.3
Jack Leach to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bashir.
Pakistan vs England
30.2
FOUR! Jack Leach to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
Pakistan vs England
30.1
Jack Leach to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
Pakistan vs England
29.6
Brydon Carse to Abdullah Shafique. Length ball, wide down leg side on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Smith.
Pakistan vs England
29.5
Brydon Carse to Abdullah Shafique. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
Pakistan vs England
29.4
Brydon Carse to Abdullah Shafique. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Smith.
Pakistan vs England
29.3
FOUR! Brydon Carse to Abdullah Shafique. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
Pakistan vs England
29.2
Brydon Carse to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
