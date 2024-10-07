Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket score and first Test updates after Gus Atkinson makes breakthrough

( AP )

Follow live coverage of Pakistan vs England in the first Test in Multan as the tourists contend without captain Ben Stokes.

‘Bazball’ will be tested in Pakistan as Brendon McCullum looks to develop England’s style to cope in different conditions.

Two years after England’s 3-0 series win in Pakistan, the hosts will be determined to hit back, with Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique showing form at the top of the order.

Brydon Carse makes his debut as part of an inexperience seam attack for England, who will bowl first after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: