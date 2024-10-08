Saud Shakeel scores half century on day two in Multan ( Getty Images )

Pakistan dominated the opening day of the three-match series against England at Multan, reached 328 for four at the close of play.

England won 3-0 in the first overseas tour during the ‘Bazball’ era in 2022, but have already found themselves on the back foot with both Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique scoring centuries in the scorching heat.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat on a flat deck in the ancient city, and while Saim Ayub was out in only the fourth over, England toiled for the majority of the day.

Brydon Carse made his debut as part of an inexperience seam attack for England, who face a tough challenge on the second day to recover and perform again.

Follow all the latest coverage of the opening day of the match in the live blog below: