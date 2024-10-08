Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket score and first Test updates as Brydon Carse claims maiden Test wicket

Follow all the action from Multan Cricket Stadium as England contend without skipper Ben Stokes

Luke Baker
Tuesday 08 October 2024 08:05 BST
Comments
Saud Shakeel scores half century on day two in Multan
Saud Shakeel scores half century on day two in Multan (Getty Images)

Pakistan dominated the opening day of the three-match series against England at Multan, reached 328 for four at the close of play.

England won 3-0 in the first overseas tour during the ‘Bazball’ era in 2022, but have already found themselves on the back foot with both Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique scoring centuries in the scorching heat.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat on a flat deck in the ancient city, and while Saim Ayub was out in only the fourth over, England toiled for the majority of the day.

Brydon Carse made his debut as part of an inexperience seam attack for England, who face a tough challenge on the second day to recover and perform again.

Follow all the latest coverage of the opening day of the match in the live blog below:

Pakistan vs England

111.6

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for no runs, mis-fielded by Crawley.

8 October 2024 08:05

Pakistan vs England

111.5

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

8 October 2024 08:05

Pakistan vs England

111.4

FOUR! Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

8 October 2024 08:04

Pakistan vs England

111.3

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.

8 October 2024 08:03

Pakistan vs England

111.2

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Smith.

8 October 2024 08:03

Pakistan vs England

111.1

Gus Atkinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.

8 October 2024 08:02

Pakistan vs England

110.6

Jack Leach to Salman Ali Agha. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

8 October 2024 08:01

Pakistan vs England

110.5

Jack Leach to Salman Ali Agha. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

8 October 2024 08:00

Pakistan vs England

110.4

Jack Leach to Salman Ali Agha. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

8 October 2024 08:00

Pakistan vs England

110.3

Jack Leach to Salman Ali Agha. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

8 October 2024 08:00

