Joe Root and Haryr Brook both brought up double centuries ( REUTERS )

Joe Root has overhauled Sir Alastair Cook as England’s record run scorer in Test cricket, passing his former captain’s mark of 12,472 on day three of the series opener against Pakistan.

Root arrived in the country needing 71 to take top spot and got there in his first innings, seizing a crown he has long been destined for in typically assured fashion on the third morning in Multan.

The 33-year-old assumed the mantle with a check drive for four off Aamer Jamal, moving fifth on the all-time list in his 147th Test appearance – 14 fewer than Cook managed before his retirement in 2018.

It was a typically assured innings from the Yorkshireman and sorely needed after he came to the crease with England on 4-1 in reply to Pakistan’s bumper score of 556 but a lifeless pitch allowed the visitors to soar past their hosts’ total as Root passed 250 run and fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook joined him in clearing 200 as the game appeared destined for a draw..

