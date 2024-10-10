Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket score and first Test updates as Root and Brook help build mammoth total
Follow all the action from Multan Cricket Stadium as England and Pakistan rocket towards a draw
Joe Root has overhauled Sir Alastair Cook as England’s record run scorer in Test cricket, passing his former captain’s mark of 12,472 on day three of the series opener against Pakistan.
Root arrived in the country needing 71 to take top spot and got there in his first innings, seizing a crown he has long been destined for in typically assured fashion on the third morning in Multan.
The 33-year-old assumed the mantle with a check drive for four off Aamer Jamal, moving fifth on the all-time list in his 147th Test appearance – 14 fewer than Cook managed before his retirement in 2018.
It was a typically assured innings from the Yorkshireman and sorely needed after he came to the crease with England on 4-1 in reply to Pakistan’s bumper score of 556 but a lifeless pitch allowed the visitors to soar past their hosts’ total as Root passed 250 run and fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook joined him in clearing 200 as the game appeared destined for a draw..
Follow all the latest coverage in the live blog below:
Pakistan vs England
139.6
Saim Ayub to Harry Brook. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
Pakistan vs England
139.5
Saim Ayub to Jamie Smith. Carrom length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by Shakeel.
Pakistan vs England
139.4
SIX! Saim Ayub to Jamie Smith. Carrom length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
Pakistan vs England
139.3
Saim Ayub to Harry Brook. Carrom ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Agha.
Pakistan vs England
139.2
Saim Ayub to Jamie Smith. Carrom ball full toss, outside off stump down the track working, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.
Pakistan vs England
139.1
Saim Ayub to Harry Brook. Carrom length ball, middle stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Azam.
Pakistan vs England
138.6
Salman Ali Agha to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Ayub.
Pakistan vs England
138.5
Salman Ali Agha to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shakeel.
Pakistan vs England
138.4
FOUR! Salman Ali Agha to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
Pakistan vs England
138.3
Salman Ali Agha to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Afridi.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments