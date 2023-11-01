Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pakistan remain alive in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with their recent win over Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,

The Men in Green, on Tuesday, finally secured a victory in the underway World Cup, following four consecutive losses that came against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The 1992 champions have a chance to make it to the semi-finals of World Cup 2023, but their qualification will depend on the results of other teams.

Pakistan, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, kick-started World Cup 2023 with two back-to-back victories. Pakistan won their opening match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad, before completing a World Cup-record run chase against Sri Lanka at the same venue.

Pakistan, however, suffered a massive slip in form since their meeting against India, the hosts of World Cup 2023, on 14 October. A poor batting performance saw them get bowled out for 199 against India, who comfortably won the game by seven wickets inside 31 overs at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan’s net run rate has slightly improved with their latest win. With six points from seven matches, Pakistan have a net run rate of -0.024 and they have two more games to go in the group stage.

Pakistan face New Zealand next in the round-robin group stage on Saturday 4 November before taking on bottom-table table England on 11 November.

India and South Africa have been on another level this campaign and the two sides already have one foot in the semi-finals. The third and the fourth spot are currently occupied by New Zealand and Australia as both sides have eight points each from six matches.

Here are the different scenarios under which Pakistan can qualify for the semis:

Pakistan win each of two remaining matches – 5 wins, 10 points

If Pakistan manage to win their remaining two matches, it will still be a difficult route to the knockout stage. In this scenario, the Men in Green will want either New Zealand or Australia to lose their remaining three group games.

Pakistan will also have to win their upcoming two games by a big margin to improve their net run rate drastically. At the end of the group stage, if Pakistan finish with the same points as Australia or New Zealand, the tie-breaker would be the net run rate.

Pakistan win one of their two matches – 3 wins, 6 points

Pakistan will be knocked out of the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan lose all of their two matches – 3 wins, 6 points

Pakistan will be eliminated from the tournament.