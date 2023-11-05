Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pakistan remain alive in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with their 21 run victory (DLS method) over New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Last Tuesday, the Men in Green finally secured a victory in the underway World Cup, following four consecutive losses that came against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The 1992 champions have a chance to make it to the semi-finals of World Cup 2023, but their qualification will depend on the results of other teams.

Pakistan, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, kick-started World Cup 2023 with two back-to-back victories. They won their opening match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad, before completing a World Cup-record run chase against Sri Lanka at the same venue.

Pakistan, however, suffered a massive slip in form since their meeting against India, the hosts of World Cup 2023, on 14 October. A poor batting performance saw them get bowled out for 199 against India, who comfortably won the game by seven wickets inside 31 overs at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan’s net run rate has slightly improved with their latest win. With eight points from eight matches, Pakistan have a net run rate of +0.036 and they have one more game to go in the group stage, taking on bottom-table table England on 11 November.

India and South Africa have been on another level this campaign and the two sides already have one foot in the semi-finals. The third and the fourth spots are currently occupied by Australia and New Zealand who have 10 and eight points respectively.

Pakistan win defeat England – 5 wins, 10 points

Even if Pakistan are victorious against England it will still be a difficult route to the knockout stage. In this scenario, Babar Azam’s team would likely need to create such a margin of victory that they better New Zealand or Australia’s net run-rates in order to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

However, should New Zealand fail to beat Sri Lanka in their final match and Pakistan then defeat England they would progress having secure more points than the Kiwis.

Pakistan lose to England – 4 wins, 8 points

Pakistan will likely be knocked out of the World Cup 2023. As their current net run rate (+0.036) is lower than New Zealand’s, the Men in Green will be eliminated from the tourament if they fail to beat England. A small glimmer of hope would come from a Sri Lanka victory over the Kiwis but it would have to be a massively heavy defeat to give Pakistan a chance of progressing which is unlikely.