Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and World Cup updates
Follow all the action from M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Aiden Markram cracked a crucial half-century as table-topping South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.
South Africa began well chasing 271 as Quinton de Kock (24) and Temba Bavuma (28) landed early blows before Pakistan struck back with timely wickets, but Markram (91) held his nerve to take them close and they eventually got home in 47.2 overs.
Usama Mir (2-45) came on as a concussion substitute after Shadab Khan hurt himself fielding and he got rid of Rassie van der Dussen and took a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen while David Miller (29) and Marco Jansen (20) departed after cameos.
But the Proteas would not be denied a first victory batting second in the event despite Markram falling to Usama and Gerald Coetzee to Shaheen Afridi (3-45), as Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi hung on to settle the tense contest.
Pakistan vs South Africa
South Africa win by 1 wicket
Pakistan vs South Africa
47.1
Mohammad Nawaz to Tabraiz Shamsi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
Pakistan vs South Africa
46.6
Muhammad Wasim to Keshav Maharaj. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
Pakistan vs South Africa
46.4
Muhammad Wasim to Tabraiz Shamsi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
Pakistan vs South Africa
46.3
Muhammad Wasim to Tabraiz Shamsi. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
Pakistan vs South Africa
46.1
Muhammad Wasim to Keshav Maharaj. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
Pakistan vs South Africa
46.1
Wide Muhammad Wasim to Keshav Maharaj. Reverse Swing-In length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
Pakistan vs South Africa
45.6
APPEAL! Haris Rauf to Tabraiz Shamsi. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed, appeal made for L.B.W. Shamsi survives a really close call.
Pakistan vs South Africa
45.5
Haris Rauf to Tabraiz Shamsi. Reverse Swing-Out full toss, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
Pakistan vs South Africa
45.5
Wide Haris Rauf to Tabraiz Shamsi. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
