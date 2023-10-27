Jump to content

Liveupdated1698429555

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and World Cup updates

Follow all the action from M.A. Chidambaram Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 27 October 2023 18:59
(AFP via Getty Images)

Aiden Markram cracked a crucial half-century as table-topping South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.

South Africa began well chasing 271 as Quinton de Kock (24) and Temba Bavuma (28) landed early blows before Pakistan struck back with timely wickets, but Markram (91) held his nerve to take them close and they eventually got home in 47.2 overs.

Usama Mir (2-45) came on as a concussion substitute after Shadab Khan hurt himself fielding and he got rid of Rassie van der Dussen and took a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen while David Miller (29) and Marco Jansen (20) departed after cameos.

But the Proteas would not be denied a first victory batting second in the event despite Markram falling to Usama and Gerald Coetzee to Shaheen Afridi (3-45), as Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi hung on to settle the tense contest.

1698426307

Pakistan vs South Africa

South Africa win by 1 wicket

27 October 2023 18:05
1698426246

Pakistan vs South Africa

47.1

Mohammad Nawaz to Tabraiz Shamsi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

27 October 2023 18:04
1698426068

Pakistan vs South Africa

46.6

Muhammad Wasim to Keshav Maharaj. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

27 October 2023 18:01
1698426011

Pakistan vs South Africa

46.4

Muhammad Wasim to Tabraiz Shamsi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

27 October 2023 18:00
1698425946

Pakistan vs South Africa

46.3

Muhammad Wasim to Tabraiz Shamsi. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

27 October 2023 17:59
1698425886

Pakistan vs South Africa

46.1

Muhammad Wasim to Keshav Maharaj. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

27 October 2023 17:58
1698425826

Pakistan vs South Africa

46.1

Wide Muhammad Wasim to Keshav Maharaj. Reverse Swing-In length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

27 October 2023 17:57
1698425766

Pakistan vs South Africa

45.6

APPEAL! Haris Rauf to Tabraiz Shamsi. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed, appeal made for L.B.W. Shamsi survives a really close call.

27 October 2023 17:56
1698425585

Pakistan vs South Africa

45.5

Haris Rauf to Tabraiz Shamsi. Reverse Swing-Out full toss, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

27 October 2023 17:53
1698425526

Pakistan vs South Africa

45.5

Wide Haris Rauf to Tabraiz Shamsi. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

27 October 2023 17:52

