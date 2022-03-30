Shane Warne was described as “our shining star in life” as his children delivered heartfelt tributes to their father at the legendary Australian cricketer’s state memorial service on Wednesday.

Warne, the former leg-spinner, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died suddenly aged 52 this month from a suspected heart attack during a holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

And after a private funeral was held, tens of thousands gathered outside Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground to pay their respects at a state memorial service.

Warne’s son Jackson, wearing a scarf of his father’s favourite AFL team St Kilda draped over his shoulders, said: “You did everything with so much passion, I looked up to you as my hero and I admired how hard you worked.

“I was so proud of everything that you do, I’m so proud that you were my Dad, you were so full of life and always made everyone around you smile.

“I feel like I have been robbed as you were taken way too soon but I won’t forget the feeling of just being around you and how loved you always made me feel and how safe I was when I was with you.

“There’s not a day goes by where I won’t be thinking of you, I’m so happy I got to spend 22 years of my life with you as my father. I love you so much. I wish it could have been more but it is what it is.

“I promise I’m going to look after Brooke and Summer for the rest of my life. I’m going to continue to try my hardest and make you proud because I know you’re watching over me. I miss you so much, Dad, I love you up to the sky and back and I’ll see you soon.”

Jackson Warne, son of Shane Warne, speaks during a memorial service for Shane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia (AP)

While Warne’s daughter Summer described her father as “our shining star in life”, adding: “I already miss you, Dad. I feel like you’re on holiday, because you were always working out of Australia, but I know that’s not the case.

“What makes me the saddest is, I will never get to wrap my arms around you and give you the biggest hug and rest my chin on your chest. Dad was our shining star in life and now he’s shining down on all of us.

A performance by Elton John was projected on to screens during the service (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)

“We will do you so proud, Dad, and we are so proud of everything you have achieved. We’re going to do what you always told us - try our best and we will try our best to live in a world without you. I love you always, Dad.”

Warne’s father Keith also paid a heartfelt tribute to his son, saying his family took comfort in knowing he packed more into his life “than most people would in two lifetimes”.

Shane Warne’s father Keith spoke during the memorial service (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)

Keith Warne said in his eulogy: “Friday March 4, 2022, darkest day in our family’s life. It was a day that our son, Shane Keith Warne, was tragically and suddenly taken from us.

“Our family lost a beloved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer.

“The world lost a much-loved cricketing legend whose feats on and off the cricket field will go down in history for all time.

“Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable. We do take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more in his life of 52 years, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes.”

Keith Warne added: “We are grateful the world loved our son as we did and thankfully touched so many lives in so many ways. Shane said of himself, ‘I smoked, I drank, and I played a little cricket’.

“Mate, your mother and I can’t imagine a life without you. You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken. Thank you for all you did for us. And for being such a loving and caring son. Rest in peace. Love you, mum and dad.”