A place in the Cricket World Cup final is on the line as South Africa take on Australia.

The two sides finished second and third on the group stage ladder, ending their campaigns with identical records of won seven, lost two.

The Proteas’ power-packed batting lineup has fired in spectacular fashion on a number of occasions since arriving in India, but it was their bowlers that sealed victory over Australia in Lucknow on 12 October as Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all impressed.

But five-time World Cup winners Australia have shown their champion qualities to overcome a slow start to the competition and secure their place in the last four, with Glenn Maxwell producing one of the great innings of all time in their win against Afghanistan.

When is South Africa vs Australia?

South Africa vs Australia is due to start at 8.30am GMT on Thursdaay 16 November at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage due to start at 8am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

South Africa received a fitness boost earlier in the week when captain Temba Bavuma was able to participate in an optional training session in Kolkata. The opening batter has been dealing with a strained hamstring - if he is unable to play, Aiden Markram would assume leadership of the team and Bavuma’s place at the top of the order would be taken by Reeza Hendricks, who impressed in the win over England.

A surface likely to take turn could see South Africa opt for two spinners, with Tabraiz Shamsi returning to partner Keshav Maharaj. That could squeeze out Lungi Ngidi with all of Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen in excellent form.

Australia have seldom had a fully fit line-up to choose from at this tournament, with Glenn Maxwell’s mishap on a golf course and Steve Smith’s struggles with vertigo adding to their injury issues. With all of their batters now seemingly available, a call must be made on who to leave out, with the final spot likely to come down to a call between Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis.

The former’s ability to stabilise the batting line-up and create opportunities in the field may see him just get the nod, although Australia may be concerned over the possibility of a weather-shortened game in which Stoinis’s power hitting might be of value.

Predicted line-ups

South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (capt.), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Prediction

Australia take victory and set up a tilt at a sixth World Cup win.