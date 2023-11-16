South Africa vs Australia LIVE: Cricket World Cup latest score and updates as Starc takes early wicket
The Proteas face the Aussies to determine who will join India in the final
South Africa take on Australia in the second Cricket World Cup semi-final as the two sides meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A place against hosts India is at stake ahead of the World Cup showpiece.
The Proteas finished second in the group stages losing twice, firstly in a shock defeat to the Netherlands then in a hammering by India. Australia, meanwhile, came third. Pat Cummins’ men lost their two opening games, against India and South Africa, but went on to record seven straight victories and reach the knockout rounds.
South Africa’s biggest threat comes from their stacked batting line up which has fired them through the tournament so far in and they will have positive memories of facing the Aussies as Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all impressed during their victory back in October.
However, along with India, Australia are the in-form team of the tournament and look set on claiming a sixth World Cup title. They have shown their quality after a sluggish start and Glenn Maxwell produced the greatest innings of the competition in their victory against Afghanistan.
Follow all the semi-final action below and get the latest odds and tips right here:
Wicket! Bavuma out for a duck! ct. Inglis b. Starc - South Africa 1-1 (1) De Kock 1, Starc 1-1 (1)
De Kock is off the mark with a single through the infield, but Buvama is being more cautious and letting some deliveries go.
Bavuma had left deliveries alone but prodded at the final ball of the over, the ball caught the edge and Inglis took the catch.
South Africa vs Australia
De Kock will be on strike, and Starc has the new white Kookaburra in his hand.
South Africa vs Australia
The national anthems are done and it’s almost time for the bell to be rung to signal the start of play, which will be rung by Ricky Ponting.
South Africa vs Australia
The second semi-final is about to get underway, but first a look at what happened in yesterday’s match between India and New Zealand:
Virat Kohli’s record-breaking innings might be remembered as the “stuff of dreams” but it was Mohammed Shami who bowled India to their first ODI World Cup final for 12 years, as they secured a 70-run victory over New Zealand.
Kohli added yet another entry next to his name in the history books when he recorded his 50th ODI century, eclipsing the great Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49, as India put on what proved to be a match-winning total of 397.
Kohli is the record breaker but Shami bowled India to the World Cup final
The hosts cruised through the group stages but faced some pressure for the first time in the tournament
South Africa vs Australia
Here are some photos of the players warming up:
South Africa vs Australia
Pat Cummins: “We would have had a bat as well, but it’s a bit gloomy out there so hopefully a bit of swing.
“Unfortunately they won the last few but I think we’re due.
“We weren’t at our best the first couple of games and we learned what we look like when we’re not at our best, but the last couple of games we’ve had no right to win and we’ve come back.”
South Africa vs Australia
Temba Bavuma said: “I’m not 100 percent fit but I think that’s going to be good enough.
“It’s not something that I really dreamt of, having that responsibility, coming in for a semi-final against Australia, there’s a lot of weight and responsibility and it means a lot to me.”
Added that the recently-victorious Springboks had sent the cricket team a message wishing them luck ahead of the semi final.
South Africa vs Australia
South Africa won the toss and will bat first.
Australia vs South Africa
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of South Africa vs Australia.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies