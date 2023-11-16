(AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa take on Australia in the second Cricket World Cup semi-final as the two sides meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A place against hosts India is at stake ahead of the World Cup showpiece.

The Proteas finished second in the group stages losing twice, firstly in a shock defeat to the Netherlands then in a hammering by India. Australia, meanwhile, came third. Pat Cummins’ men lost their two opening games, against India and South Africa, but went on to record seven straight victories and reach the knockout rounds.

South Africa’s biggest threat comes from their stacked batting line up which has fired them through the tournament so far in and they will have positive memories of facing the Aussies as Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all impressed during their victory back in October.

However, along with India, Australia are the in-form team of the tournament and look set on claiming a sixth World Cup title. They have shown their quality after a sluggish start and Glenn Maxwell produced the greatest innings of the competition in their victory against Afghanistan.

Follow all the semi-final action below and get the latest odds and tips right here: