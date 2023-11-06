Sri Lanka sacks entire cricket board after humiliating loss to India during World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sri Lanka’s entire cricket board has been sacked after the side’s humbling 302-run loss to India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The country’s sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe announced the decision to sack the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board on Monday and said his ministry has set up an interim committee that will be chaired by former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

The seven-member committee includes retired Supreme Court judges SI Imam and Rohini Marasinghe, Irangani Perera, a retired High Court judge, former SLC president Upali Dharmadasa, lawyer Rakitha Rajapakshe and Hisham Jamaldeen.

“I would like to emphasise that interim measures will only be taken to establish good governance principles,” Ranasinghe said.

He had earlier on Saturday lashed out at the SLC board and dubbed the island nation’s richest sports organisation “traitorous and corrupt” amid allegations of rampant corruption.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct and match-fixing allegations,” Ranasinghe had said in a letter released to Sri Lankan media.

Sri Lanka have only two wins from seven matches in the 2023 World Cup and are seventh in the points table. The 1996 champions have all but crashed out of the knockout race of the 2023 World Cup.

The SLC had come under scrutiny after the side led by Kusal Mendis were bowled out for an embarrassing 55 against India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 2 November.

Mohan de Silva, SLC secretary, had earlier stepped down from his role on 4 November after fans protested in front of the governing body’s headquarters in Colombo and riot police had to be deployed to safeguard the building.

Mr de Silva was the second-highest official on the SLC’s governing body.

A World Cup match between Sri Lanka and eliminated Bangladesh is currently underway at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the lead-up to Monday’s fixture, both the teams struggled because of Delhi’s poor air quality, having cancelled a practice session each over the weekend.

On the eve of the ongoing match, Sri Lanka’s cricketers reported for training wearing face masks, while players with asthma from either team stayed indoors due to the air quality.

Sri Lanka’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Sunday said team management was trying to reduce the exposure of his players to such conditions ahead of their meeting with Bangladesh.

“Our doctor is keeping a close eye on the players. Some of the players didn’t turn up for practice as they are asthmatic, so they stayed indoors,” Hathurusingha told reporters at the pre-match conference.

“Even for practice, we’re very conscious. We train what we have to train, and then go back into the dressing room. They don’t spend time outdoors unless they’re bowling or batting.”