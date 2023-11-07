Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia are without their star batter Steve Smith for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Mumbai.

Smith was not included in Australia’s XI against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai because of a recurrence of vertigo, a condition that has troubled him on several instances in recent years.

Australia are a win away from securing a place in the semi-final of World Cup 2023. In the lead-up to Tuesday’s game, Smith hoped he would get better having felt vertigo symptoms in the days after their win over England.

When Australia trained at the Wankhede Stadium on the match eve, Smith clearly looked in trouble and discomfort after giving several media interviews and having a long batting net session.

The right-handed batter appeared to be unwell after facing throwdowns and net bowlers for more than an hour, as per news reports. He fell to his hands and knees and then sat with his head in his hands before lying on the outfield behind the nets. Australia’s team physiotherapist eventually walked Smith off the ground.

“I’ve had a bit of vertigo stuff for the last day or so. It’s a bit annoying. Hopefully, I can get through training and I’m all good. But it’s not a nice place to be,” the 34-year-old told reporters before training.

“I think I’ll be ok. I’m not feeling great at present. I’ve had a few episodes. I can tell you it’s not a fun space to be in. But I’ll go out and have a hit (at training) hopefully I’m ok.”

Smith and all-rounder Cameron Green were out of Australia’s XI, while the side’s preferred all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were back for the Afghanistan game, skipper Pat Cummins announced at the toss.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat, but Cummins wasn’t worried much about batting in the second innings at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

“Two changes. Steve struggled in the warm-ups and he’s going to miss out, Cam Green misses out as well, and Maxwell and Marsh are in. Really happy with the way we have gone, five (wins) in a row, one of the most pleasing things is we have played 14 guys so far and everyone has done well, long may that continue,” said Cummins.

“It (weather conditions) is always a factor, it is a bit cooler than it was a month ago, and we will be fine we have got plenty of bowling options.”