Stuart Broad: ‘Addiction to Test cricket’ fuelled pursuit of 600th career wicket

Stuart Broad admitted having 600 Test wickets to his name ‘has a nice ring to it’ and that his desire for Ashes success stems from an ‘addiction to Test cricket’.

The 36-year-old made history on the first day of the Old Trafford Ashes Test, claiming the wicket of Travis Head for his 600th in the format, and becoming only the second pace bowler to do so – behind teammate James Anderson.

It is a remarkable achievement, especially for a player who was unceremoniously dropped for the West Indies series in the winter of 2022, which was the final nail in the coffin to usher in a change of era.

Broad and Anderson were dropped but immediately re-instated by captain Ben Stokes, and they have gone on to form the most prolific bowling partnership ever, taking more wickets between them in games they have both played than any other, including Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

On his achievement at Old Trafford, Broad said: “Really special. It’s got a nice ring to it, getting my 600th wicket from the James Anderson End.

“There’s something pretty special about that. Ultimately it felt a pretty important wicket in the day.”

He added: “I got my 500th Test wicket here in front of no crowd, but my dad was here as match referee. So, it felt very special to get an ovation today from the Old Trafford crowd. I’ve always loved playing here. To get 600 in front of a full house on the first day of an Ashes Test is pretty memorable.”

Despite having made his debut in 2007, Broad has not lost his enthusiasm for the Test format. “I have definitely got an addiction to Test cricket and the competitive side of it,” he said. “Ultimately Baz and Stokesy have given me a new lease of life.

“It is such a free changing room, it feels in the nicest possible way that you are playing club cricket, but at the highest level. That is such a great place to be as a 37-year-old. You turn up each day with it really fun. There is no fear of failure or judgement, it's about moving the game forward and I think that suits me.

“I owe a lot in the last 14 months to the way Baz and Stokes have brought energy to the group. I have been able to match that and move myself forward as a player. I have found it really enjoyable, I would argue it’s been the most enjoyable year of my Test career, which is an awesome thing to say at 36 or 37.”

England will almost face a battle against the weather to keep the Ashes alive in Manchester. Rain is due during days four and five, but Australia managed to bat out all of the first day, and will resume on 299-8 on day two.