Usman Khawaja confronts MCC member after controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal

Australia star Usman Khawaja confronted a member of the MCC as he left the pitch at lunch on the final day of the second Ashes Test after a controversial morning session.

Australia were booed off and subjected to chants of “same old Aussies, always cheating” by a furious Lord’s crowd following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

As they walked off to a barrage of abuse, video showed Khawaja stopping to confront an MCC member in the Lord’s Long Room as the Australian batter appeared to take offence at a comment from the man in question.

Security guards then had to step between Khawaja and the member, before shepherding the player towards the dressing room.

Fellow opening batter David Warner also stopped to make a comment to the member in question and a further video showed the extent of the vitriol directed at the Australians as they climbed the stairs.

Sources told The Independent that MCC chief executive Guy Lavender came into the Long Room during lunch and gave a speech to the members urging them to be respectful towards the players.

The controversy occurred when Bairstow was given out with England on 193-5, chasing a daunting target of 371.

Bairstow had ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green, tapped the crease and began to walk down to prod the pitch when Carey sent an under-arm throw in after catching the ball, leaping for joy as he hit the stumps. There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal and the Englishman was given out after a TV review

Lord’s is typically renowned as the most well-behaved ground in the country but the sold-out crowd of almost 32,000 burst into jeers and repeated refrains of “same old Aussies, always cheating”.

A bitter row about the ‘spirit of cricket’ will surely follow, while Bairstow’s lack of attention to detail is also liable to receive plenty of attention.

Stuart Broad threw himself into the row, seemingly picked up on stump microphone telling Carey he would be remembered forever for his actions, and later making an ostentatious show of grounding his bat behind the line at the end of an over.

Stuart Broad made his feelings about the situation known (Action Images via Reuters)

England captain Ben Stokes then smashed his way to an angry century after the dismissal – going on a six-hitting rampage as he set out for apparent retribution, hammering his way to a jaw-dropping hundred.

By the time the lunch interval intervened, England needed another 128 runs on 243-6, with Stokes looking imperious on 108 not out.

Additional reporting by PA