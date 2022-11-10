Jump to content

England set 169 to beat India and reach T20 World Cup final

Virat Kohli impressed at Adelaide again.

David Charlesworth
Thursday 10 November 2022 10:06
India captain Rohit Sharma with England captain Jos Buttler following the toss ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Picture date: Thursday November 10, 2022.
(PA Wire)

England have been set 169 to seal a place in the T20 World Cup final after Virat Kohli continuing his love affair at Adelaide was followed by Hardik Pandya’s boundary-laden finish for India.

The absences of injured duo Mark Wood and Dawid Malan – replaced by Chris Jordan and Phil Salt – might have unsettled England but they were able to restrict India to 80 for three after 13 overs.

Adil Rashid impressed again but Kohli’s 50 off 40 balls at a ground where he averages just over 75 in all formats made sure was important before Pandya clicked into gear after a cautious start.

Pandya was on four off nine balls at one point but he crashed five sixes and four fours in his 63 off 33 deliveries, largely responsible for India adding 88 in the last seven overs to post 168 for six.

Jordan had a mixed return to the side, claiming the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Pandya, who peculiarly trod on his stumps from the last ball of the innings, but the fast bowler also leaked 43 runs.

Rashid, who took one for 16 in England’s must-win group game against Sri Lanka, claimed one for 20 here, collecting the wicket of dangerman Suryakumar Yadav, out attempting to clear the short square boundary.

Pandya, in particular, looked to target the midwicket region and was largely successful as his impetus helped propel India in the closing stages.

England’s death bowling, which has been successful in their run to the last four, came in for punishment, with Sam Curran also going at more than 10 an over.

England have been successful in just four of their 13 chases this year, most recently against Sri Lanka on Saturday to book a top-two spot in their Super 12s group, but captain Jos Buttler had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss.

The winner of this fixture will take on Pakistan in the tournament’s marquee match at the MCG on Sunday.

