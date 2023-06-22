England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day one at Trent Bridge
Heather Knight leads the hosts in the only test match of the multi-format Women’s Ashes
Fresh off the back of Australia cricket team’s nail-biting two wicket win in the first Ashes Test of the men’s series comes another contest of high quality cricket as the multi-format Women’s Ashes kicks off with a five day test.
Being played concurrently with the men’s series for the first time, the Women’s Ashes is slightly different. Instead of five test matches to decide a winner, the series is a mix of tests, one-day internationals and T20s with points being awarded for the winners in each game - four for a test win, two for wins in ODIs and T20s - with the overall winners being the team with the most points at the end of all the fixtures.
Heather Knight takes charge of England who are hoping to win back the Ashes for the first time in a decade after Australia have either won or drawn each of the last four series. The previous two Ashes series have ended 12-4 to the Aussies and England will be hoping to improve this time around.
Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes:
Danni Wyatt receives her first test cap
Danielle Wyatt has played for England for over a decade. She’s a consistent member of the ODI and T20 teams but has never played a test match.
That’s going to change this week as Wyatt will bat at six for England. Here she is receiving her first ever test cap 13 years after her international debut.
Australia win the toss and elect to bat
Alyssa Healy has dealt the first blow to England by winning the toss on a bright, sunny day at Trent Bridge. The pitch looks great and the overhead conditions are ideal for batting.
Which is just what Healy elects to do.
England bowler Kate Cross ready for Ashes despite illness during preparation
Kate Cross says she is ready for the start of the Ashes this week despite her preparation being complicated by the parasitic illness Giardia over the last few months.
Cross was laid low by the tropical disease during a pre-season tour to India in March and went through nine unsuccessful rounds of antibiotics that left her fearful of missing out against Australia.
However, the latest round of treatment has flushed the infection out of her system and, while Cross has spent time on the sidelines, she bowled 18 overs in a warm-up against an Australia A side last week.
Cross could even be responsible for sending down the first ball of the series.
The spotlight is on England’s bowlers
While Australia brought over a couple of unproven talents, England also have a few inexperienced players in their line-up.
Katherine Sciver-Brunt may have had a peripheral role given her scaling back of commitments but the seamer’s retirement robs England of some wisdom.
Kate Cross is likely to lead the attack after insisting this week she is fit and ready following a battle with a parasitic illness that has cut into her playing time domestically.
The uncapped Lauren Filer might be the ace in the hole, though, after being named in the Test XI with Knight telling the PA news agency: “She’s raw but she bowls wicket-taking deliveries, which is why we’ve picked her because we want to take 20 wickets.”
Does Meg Lanning's absence evens the odds?
Australia are the double world champions and have held the urn for the last eight years, beating England on their own patch twice in that time.
But Rachael Haynes retired last year and totemic captain Meg Lanning withdrew from the tour due to medical issues. Are Australia more vulnerable now? Unquestionably.
Lanning is an exceptional captain and batter who was in red-hot form.
But her temporary successor Alyssa Healy is also a quality player, as are Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen. Australia are therefore red-hot favourites to continue their stranglehold over England.
Australia captain Meg Lanning ruled out of Women’s Ashes
Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the summer’s Ashes tour due to medical reasons.
A statement from Cricket Australia said Lanning, 31, who returned to cricket in January after a six-month mental health break, has been “withdrawn from the squad due to a medical issue which requires management from home”.
Cricket Australia’s women’s cricket performance boss Shawn Flegler said: “It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes; it’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.
England vs Australia: The greatest show in cricket?
Heather Knight recently harked back to making her England debut in Mumbai in 2010 “in front of one man and his dog” and, as a student, having to explain to her tutor why she would be absent for a month. Thankfully those days are over.
The England captain was given equal billing alongside men’s counterpart Ben Stokes on a Tower Bridge projection earlier this month and ticket sales for the ‘WAshes’ sit at a combined 80,000 for the seven matches.
Even if there is still just a solitary Test, it will span five days in a break from the traditional four-day affair – giving both teams a chance to claim a first Ashes win in whites since 2015.
Barriers continue to be breached for Knight’s side as they will also play T20s at Edgbaston, the Kia Oval and Lord’s for the first time.
Heather Knight wants England to inspire next generation in Women’s Ashes
Heather Knight wants England to exploit the increased exposure from a seminal Women’s Ashes series, insisting she and her team take a responsibility to inspire the next generation “personally”.
England will try to wrestle the urn from all-conquering Australia’s grasp in the multi-format series, beginning with a lone Test at Trent Bridge where around 15,000 tickets have been sold across five days.
On the eve of the curtain-raiser, Knight senses an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the England football team, who sent the nation into raptures with their triumphant Euro 2022 campaign.
England announce team to face Australia
England have gone early with the announcement of their 11 players to take on the Aussies in this test match. The toss - where teams are usually confirmed doesn’t take place until 10.30 am but England have jumped the gun.
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.
Lauren Filer is making her England debut while Danielle Wyatt plays in a test match for the first time.
Good morning
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s Ashes as England host Australia in the only test match of this multi-format series.
There are four points on offer for the winning team with Heather Knight’s side set to clash with Alyssa Healy’s over five days of intense action.
Previous women’s test matches were only four days long but a positive change has been made for this series to bring the women’s game closer in line with the men’s.
Australia captain Meg Lanning will miss the series for medical reasons meaning Alyssa Healy captains the side. Elsewhere, England’s premier seam bowling duo Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Sciver-Brunt have both retired leaving spots to be filled in the bowling attack with Lauren Filer set to make her debut.
Play is due to start at 11am and we’ll have all the build-up and coverage throughout the day.
