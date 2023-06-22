(REUTERS)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fresh off the back of Australia cricket team’s nail-biting two wicket win in the first Ashes Test of the men’s series comes another contest of high quality cricket as the multi-format Women’s Ashes kicks off with a five day test.

Being played concurrently with the men’s series for the first time, the Women’s Ashes is slightly different. Instead of five test matches to decide a winner, the series is a mix of tests, one-day internationals and T20s with points being awarded for the winners in each game - four for a test win, two for wins in ODIs and T20s - with the overall winners being the team with the most points at the end of all the fixtures.

Heather Knight takes charge of England who are hoping to win back the Ashes for the first time in a decade after Australia have either won or drawn each of the last four series. The previous two Ashes series have ended 12-4 to the Aussies and England will be hoping to improve this time around.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes: