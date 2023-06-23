England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day two at Trent Bridge
Australia resume on 328-7 overnight with Annabel Sutherland (39*) and Alana King (7*) at the crease
Day two of the Women’s Ashes test match begins with Australia in a commanding position having reached 328-7 on the opening day.
It was tough going for the hosts who lost the toss and were made to field in sunny conditions more suitable for batting. Australia’s openers scored freely and the tourists were in complete control during a 119-run partnership between Tahlia McGrath (61) and Ellyse Perry.
A near two-hour rain delay came at a good time for Heather Knight’s team who rallied in the evening session. Sophie Ecclestone (31-6-71-3) and the debuting Filer (14-1-65-2) led the England fightback with the latter dismissing Perry for an excellent 99.
Ecclestone took the wickets of Jess Jonassen and Australia captain Alyssa Healy in the same over and England ended another promising partnership between Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland just before the close.
Today, England will need to claim the final three Australian wickets quickly before digging in to get as close to their total as possible.
Australia 328/7 (85), Annabel Sutherland 39, Alana King 7, Lauren Bell 1-65 (14)
It will be the long strides of Lauren Bell, nicknamed “The Shard” by her teammates, to kick things off this morning, looking to challenge the stumps and pads of the two right-handed batters with her significant inward movement. A short leg, leg slip and catching midwicket set as a result - two slips and a gully are waiting, too.
Australia 328/7 (85), Annabel Sutherland 39, Alana King 7
The ball is, of course, still relatively new, so I’d expect Lauren Bell and Kate Cross to continue where they left off this morning. I think Australia might try and play quite proactively against them, taking a few risks to try and move the score on, which could well prompt Heather Knight to toss the ball Sophie Ecclestone’s way to try and extinguish this innings. Ecclestone’s height and angle make her a real threat with a newer ball in her hands, but Knight will have to be cautious not to overuse her left-arm spinner.
Australia 328/7 (85), Annabel Sutherland 39, Alana King 7
I thought Ellyse Perry looked, at times, untouchable yesterday, somehow managing to still score runs through a packed 7:2 off-side field as England got funky in an attempt to disrupt her rhythm. Having got to 99, she admitted to being disappointed to have chopped one straight to Nat Sciver-Brunt in the gully as she chased the landmark.
“It was just a great tussle,” Perry said at the close. “Importantly, it was a nice way for us to finish at the end there, after a pretty tricky session after the rain delay.“If both teams look at it, I think they’d be pretty happy with today in different areas, and then there’s probably other areas where one team got the upper hand over the other. So yeah, I think that’s a great day of Test cricket, if it looks like that.
“It was nice to contribute. It was nice to be a part of a few really good partnerships, particularly that one with TMac [Tahlia McGrath]. It’s just like any other time to get out. It’s a bit of a bummer, but gosh, the game definitely goes on, and life goes on for sure.”
Australia 328/7 (85), Annabel Sutherland 39, Alana King 7
The cloud has just rolled in a little with play fast approaching in Nottingham. There was a little bit of rain yesterday afternoon and some rather worrying storms forecast over the weekend, which is why it’s vital this Test was held over five days - too many of the recent women’s Test have ended either with chases having to be contrived or in dull draws on the fourth day. Even if the weather does disrupt things, we should be certain for a result.
Women’s Ashes Test - Day Two
Those last three Australia wickets may not come easily this morning. Annabel Sutherland batted beautifully last night and has a willing and able partner in Alana King, while Kim Garth is much too talented with the bat to be lurking down at number ten - the ex-Ireland representative has three fifties in international cricket.
We’ll come to Garth a little later when she takes on her primary role with the ball, but it’s nice to see her involved in this Australia side having taken the bold call to bet on herself and end her Ireland career to take up a contract on the other side of the world a couple of years ago. She’s only grown and grown as a bowler since and she’ll fancy a good showing on Test debut.
Women’s Ashes Test - Day Two
While Ecclestone’s left-arm darts did the most damage, perhaps the most pleasing aspect of England’s opening Women’s Ashes outing of the summer was the performance of Lauren Filer. Filer vaulted ahead of a number of more proven domestic performers and recent England caps on the promise of a bit of extra zip, and delivered on that yesterday, consistently challenging Australia’s batters with an awkward length and good gas. What was interesting was the skid she found out of the Trent Bridge surface, which Australia’s near-centurion Ellyse Perry admitted at the close of play caused her and the rest of the batting order plenty of problems.
Women’s Ashes Test - Day Two
A very good morning one and all. The sun is shining at Trent Bridge and we are ready for more Ashes fun as this brilliant summer of cricket continues, with four more days to come of this historic occasion in Nottingham.
And how nicely do we find things set up after the opening day. It looked for a time as if Australia were cantering towards a mammoth total but England dragged things back superbly, with Sophie Ecclestone (predictably) at the heart of it all. Australia’s 328-7 overnight feels like a total that is slightly under par - if England can limit the visitors to below 375, I think they’ll be reasonably pleased.
