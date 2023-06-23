(REUTERS)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Day two of the Women’s Ashes test match begins with Australia in a commanding position having reached 328-7 on the opening day.

It was tough going for the hosts who lost the toss and were made to field in sunny conditions more suitable for batting. Australia’s openers scored freely and the tourists were in complete control during a 119-run partnership between Tahlia McGrath (61) and Ellyse Perry.

A near two-hour rain delay came at a good time for Heather Knight’s team who rallied in the evening session. Sophie Ecclestone (31-6-71-3) and the debuting Filer (14-1-65-2) led the England fightback with the latter dismissing Perry for an excellent 99.

Ecclestone took the wickets of Jess Jonassen and Australia captain Alyssa Healy in the same over and England ended another promising partnership between Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland just before the close.

Today, England will need to claim the final three Australian wickets quickly before digging in to get as close to their total as possible.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes: