Natalie Sciver-Brunt survived a scare on the opening ball as England resumed their innings against Australia (Getty Images)

England will look to continue to whittle down Australia’s lead as day three of the Women’s Ashes gets underway at Trent Bridge.

Tammy Beaumont led England’s fightback with an outstanding maiden Test hundred as the home side closed the second day of the multi-format Ashes series opener on 218/2, 255 behind Australia’s imposing first innings total.

This innings a decade on from her Test debut carried Beaumont into an exclusive group as just the second woman to register a ton across all three international formats, joining England captain Heather Knight, with whom she shared a crucial 115-run stand as the hosts launched a robust fightback.

Earlier, Australia capitalised on England’s aching limbs - they were kept in the field for 124.2 overs - as the visitors added 235 for the last four wickets, largely thanks to a maiden international century from Annabel Sutherland.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes, below: