England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day three at Trent Bridge
England resumed on 218/2 on day three after Tammy Beaumont led the fightback with her maiden Test hundred
England will look to continue to whittle down Australia’s lead as day three of the Women’s Ashes gets underway at Trent Bridge.
Tammy Beaumont led England’s fightback with an outstanding maiden Test hundred as the home side closed the second day of the multi-format Ashes series opener on 218/2, 255 behind Australia’s imposing first innings total.
This innings a decade on from her Test debut carried Beaumont into an exclusive group as just the second woman to register a ton across all three international formats, joining England captain Heather Knight, with whom she shared a crucial 115-run stand as the hosts launched a robust fightback.
Earlier, Australia capitalised on England’s aching limbs - they were kept in the field for 124.2 overs - as the visitors added 235 for the last four wickets, largely thanks to a maiden international century from Annabel Sutherland.
Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes, below:
England 238-2 (59), Sciver-Brunt 49, Beaumont 112, Garth 0-47 (17) (trail by 235)
A back-foot punch through the covers adds another couple to Sciver-Brunt’s score before a quick single off Garth’s last ball moves her up to 49 and just one off her half-century.
England 235-2 (58), Sciver-Brunt 46, Beaumont 112, Brown 0-53 (11) (trail by 238)
A far more convincing boundary from Beaumont to get her account off and running for the day. It’s slightly overpitched and she leans into it, driving the ball down the ground, past mid-off for four.
A second boundary of the over follows - behind square this time - as she guides the ball off the face and past gully for four.
And another to end the over as Beaumont pulls one into the leg side for four - England really off and running now!
England 223-2 (57), Sciver-Brunt 46, Beaumont 100, Garth 0-44 (16) (trail by 250)
CHANCE! Alyssa Healy comes up to the stumps as she looks to pin Sciver-Brunt on the crease. It’s a tight wicket-to-wicket line from Garth and it nearly pays dividends as Sciver-Brunt slashes it between first and second slip.
Jonassen can’t get her left hand up at second slip to snaffle the chance and it runs away for the first four of the day.
England 219-2 (56), Sciver-Brunt 42, Beaumont 100, Brown 0-41 (10) (trail by 254)
Tammy Beaumont batted fantastically yesterday as England began to build their first innings response. She is on strike for the first time today but also seems happy to get her eye in slowly as she plays out another maiden.
England 219-2 (55), Sciver-Brunt 42, Beaumont 100, Garth 0-40 (15) (trail by 254)
Kim Garth takes the opening spell for Australia alongside Brown. Sciver-Brunt with a couple of nice shots into the off side but she can’t pierce the infield and it’s a maiden over to start for Garth.
England 219-2 (54), Sciver-Brunt 42, Beaumont 100, Brown 0-41 (9) (trail by 254)
A nice single off the last ball gets England underway for the day. This first hour will be crucial and England will hope to get through it unscathed.
England 218-2 (53.1), Sciver-Brunt 41, Beaumont 100, Brown 0-40 (8.1) (trail by 255)
NOT OUT! What a start to the third day! Brown catches the front pad of Sciver-Brunt and the umpire raises his finger. It’s an immediate review from the England batter and the DRS shows it’s just sliding down the leg slide.
A let off for England straight away.
England 218-2, trail by 255 (Tammy Beaumont 100*, Nat Sciver-Brunt 41*)
There are pockets of blue in the sky over Trent Bridge but plenty of cloud cover which could provide some calls for optimism if you are an Australian bowler after they toiled away yesterday to little avail.
England 218-2, trail by 255 (Tammy Beaumont 100*, Nat Sciver-Brunt 41*)
A moment Tammy Beaumont will never forget.
Can Australia strike early on the morning of the third day? The first session could be crucial as the tourists attempt to reign in England’s growing momentum.
Tammy Beaumont joins Heather Knight in scoring century in all three formats
Tammy Beaumont on joining the ‘club’ after reaching Test hundred: “Heather said to me when I came into the changing room ‘welcome to the club’ - I didn’t realise she meant the all three formats one, I thought she just meant an Ashes hundred,” the 32-year-old said.
“It’s always good to look back at personal milestones and nice to tick that one off - something that I thought probably might evade me as I’m coming to the later half of my career.”
On Sophie Ecclestone’s maiden five-wicket haul: “There’s not enough adjectives for how good Sophie Ecclestone is and how good she can be. To bowl 40-odd overs in the first innings of a Test match, how she held an end like she did and also challenge to look like she would take wickets consistently - maybe if Mo’s finger doesn’t hold up, she’ll have to go off there or something.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies