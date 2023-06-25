(Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tammy Beaumont’s historic 208 underpinned England’s highest-ever Test total against Australia to set up what is effectively a one-innings shootout in this Women’s Ashes series opener. After breaking Betty Snowball’s 88-year record for the highest score by an England woman in going past 189, Beaumont became her nation’s first double centurion and just the eighth female overall in Tests.

But heading into day four, England must improve their bowling efforts significantly after failing to take a wicket and allowing Australia to reach 82 without loss, a 92-run lead now with two days’ play remaining.

In the final overs of day three, Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield racked up an opening partnership of 74 and they’ll be keen to prolong that well into Sunday’s session.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes, below: