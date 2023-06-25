England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day four at Trent Bridge
Australia lead by 92 runs after Tammy Beaumont’s historic double hundred earlier on day three
Tammy Beaumont’s historic 208 underpinned England’s highest-ever Test total against Australia to set up what is effectively a one-innings shootout in this Women’s Ashes series opener. After breaking Betty Snowball’s 88-year record for the highest score by an England woman in going past 189, Beaumont became her nation’s first double centurion and just the eighth female overall in Tests.
But heading into day four, England must improve their bowling efforts significantly after failing to take a wicket and allowing Australia to reach 82 without loss, a 92-run lead now with two days’ play remaining.
In the final overs of day three, Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield racked up an opening partnership of 74 and they’ll be keen to prolong that well into Sunday’s session.
Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes, below:
Australia 115-1 (31) Mooney 53, Perry 8, Ecclestone 0-19 (10) (lead by 125)
Ecclestone offers up a delivery on leg stump and Mooney is going to cash in on that all day long. Sweept for four and that is Mooney’s 50! Her third half-century in Test cricket and she’ll now be eyeing up three figures and her first in the format.
Australia 111-1 (30) Mooney 49, Perry 8, Cross 1-44 (10) (lead by 121)
Just another single off the Cross over as Mooney edges closer to her half-century. England have exerted far more control on the game this morning which may well draw a few riskier shots from the Aussies as the day goes on as they look to set a total.
Australia 110-1 (29) Mooney 48, Perry 8, Ecclestone 0-15 (9) (lead by 120)
It’s been a slow start from Perry but she’s all over a slightly fuller delivery from Ecclestone and guides it through the infield and to the boundary for four. Good bowling otherwise from the spinner with those the only runs of the over.
Australia 106-1 (28) Mooney 48, Perry 4, Cross 1-43 (9) (lead by 116)
Cross getting yet more movement off the pitch with this ball as one nips away from Healy and catches her on the thigh. Perry guides one through the covers for a single but that’s all from the over.
Australia 105-1 (27) Mooney 48, Perry 3, Ecclestone 0-11 (8) (lead by 115)
Perry is up and running in this second innings as Ecclestone offers up some width down the leg side. You suspect she’ll have a big part to play in Australia setting a big total today.
Australia 102-1 (26) Mooney 48, Perry 0, Cross 1-42 (8) (lead by 112)
Kate Cross has found her length and line far better this morning compared to yesterday evening. She’s giving Mooney far less width outside off stump and the Aussie can only get a couple of runs from the over with a drive out to deep extra cover.
Australia 100-1 (25) Mooney 46, Perry 0, Ecclestone 0-8 (7) (lead by 110)
There is a renewed buzz around this England infield after that wicket as Ecclestone continues from the other end. Mooney gets one away unconvincingly which brings up Australia’s 100. Still a great platform for the Aussies but perhaps a slight opening for England if they can find another couple of wickets.
Australia 99-1 (24) Mooney 45, Perry 0, Cross 1-40 (7) (lead by 109)
Ellyse Perry is the new batter for Australia and she sees out the rest of the over. Redemption for Cross, though, who dropped Litchfield a couple of overs ago off the bowling of Ecclestone.
Can England press on and get another couple in quick succession?
WICKET! Litchfield 46 b Cross (Australia 99-1)
Jones comes up the stumps for Cross’ third over of the day as England look to exert some kind of pressure...and it works immediately!
A couple of runs off the opening few balls before Cross gets one to jag back significantly to Phoebe Litchfield. The Aussie leaves the ball but it clatters into her off stump and England have their first breakthrough.
Australia 96-0 (23) Mooney 42, Litchfield 46, Ecclestone 0-7 (6) (lead by 106)
Some obvious signs of turn for Ecclestone but Australia slowly coming out of their shell against the spinner as Litchfield comes down the track again and hoicks one over the infield for four.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies