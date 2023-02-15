T20 World Cup hit by allegations of spot-fixing approach

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Women’s T20 World Cup has been hit by an allegation of an approach made to a Bangladesh player to spot-fix games during the tournament.

An audio recording aired by Dhaka-based outlet Jamuna TV was claimed to contain an approach made by former Bangladesh international cricketer Shohely Akter to a current member of the nation’s World Cup squad to spot-fix, which typically involves the fixing of an outcome within a match which doesn’t necessarily alter the result itself, like bowling a wide in a certain over.

The current international is heard to reject the approach, and said to have immediately reported it to authorities.

“I am not forcing anything,” Akter is heard telling the one in South Africa. “You can play if you want.

“The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that.”

The player reportedly currently involved in the tournament responds: “No my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don’t tell me these things.

“I won’t be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please.”

Akter, the alleged former international, has admitted that it is her voice in the recording, but denied attempting to spot-fix.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Akter claimed that she was trying to show a friend that her former teammates were not involved in fixing and would reject any offers to do so.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is said to have referred the approach to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

The BCB’s chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNCricinfo: “The ICC’s anti-corruption unit looks after these matters. Our players are aware of their dos and don’ts. If there’s been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event’s protocol. It is not a matter for the BCB’s investigation. We cannot react or talk about a news report. It is very sensitive in nature.”

Bangladesh have opened their campaign at the tournament in South Africa with two defeats, losing to Sri Lanka and Australia. They next face New Zealand in Cape Town on Friday.

The ICC, when contacted, said that it was unable comment on ongoing investigations.