Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702825566

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Ireland in Zimbabwe December 2023

Follow all the action from Harare Sports Club

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 07:15
Comments
A general view of a cricket ball
A general view of a cricket ball
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Ireland from the Ireland in Zimbabwe December 2023 today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1702825566

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

37.5

FOUR! Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

17 December 2023 15:06
1702825507

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

37.4

Wide Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Leg cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, missed for 1 run, fielded by Gumbie.

17 December 2023 15:05
1702825506

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

37.4

FOUR! Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

17 December 2023 15:05
1702825446

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

37.3

Tanaka Chivanga to Andrew Balbirnie. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kaitano.

17 December 2023 15:04
1702825386

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

37.2

Tanaka Chivanga to Andrew Balbirnie. Leg cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

17 December 2023 15:03
1702825385

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

37.1

Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaitano.

17 December 2023 15:03
1702825326

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

37.1

Wide Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, middle stump down the track pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Gumbie.

17 December 2023 15:02
1702825210

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

36.6

Blessing Muzarabani to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jongwe.

17 December 2023 15:00
1702825209

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

36.5

Blessing Muzarabani to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaia.

17 December 2023 15:00
1702825147

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

36.4

Blessing Muzarabani to Lorcan Tucker. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Butt.

17 December 2023 14:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in