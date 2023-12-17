Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Ireland in Zimbabwe December 2023
Follow all the action from Harare Sports Club
Follow live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Ireland from the Ireland in Zimbabwe December 2023 today.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
37.5
FOUR! Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
37.4
Wide Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Leg cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, missed for 1 run, fielded by Gumbie.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
37.4
FOUR! Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
37.3
Tanaka Chivanga to Andrew Balbirnie. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kaitano.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
37.2
Tanaka Chivanga to Andrew Balbirnie. Leg cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
37.1
Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaitano.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
37.1
Wide Tanaka Chivanga to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, middle stump down the track pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Gumbie.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
36.6
Blessing Muzarabani to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jongwe.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
36.5
Blessing Muzarabani to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaia.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
36.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Lorcan Tucker. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Butt.
