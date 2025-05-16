Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes highest-paid athletes list as Tyson Fury moves up to third
Warriors star Stephen Curry is up to second on the annual list as one of three NBA players
Cristiano Ronaldo remains top of the Forbes highest-paid athletes list for a third consecutive year with Tyson Fury rising to third despite a second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.
Ronaldo, who is starring for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and revealed plans to own multiple football clubs when he eventually retires, has increased his estimated total earnings by $15m to $275m (approx £206m).
While Fury is on the rise with earnings hitting $146m (approx £109m) after falling short once again in December in his world heavyweight title fight against Usyk.
Fury also saw his earnings boosted by the Netflix reality television show and a partnership with Maltese tourism.
Another mover, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, is up to second as one of three NBA stars, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant also inside the top 10.
Ronaldo’s earnings are not the third-most since the Forbes list has been published, with only former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, who earned $300m in 2015 (then £194m) and $275m in 2018 (then £205m), topping him.
World's top 10 highest paid athletes 2025
- Cristiano Ronaldo, football: $275m (£206.6m)
- Stephen Curry, basketball: $156m (£117.2m)
- Tyson Fury, boxing: $146m (£109.7m)
- Dak Prescott, American football: $137m (£103m)
- Lionel Messi, football: $135m (£101.4m)
- LeBron James, basketball: $133.8m (£105.5m)
- Juan Soto, baseball: $114m (£85.7m)
- Karim Benzema, football: $104m (£78.2m)
- Shohei Ohtani, baseball: $102.5m (£77m)
- Kevin Durant, basketball: $101.4m (£76.2m)
