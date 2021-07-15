Tour de France team Bahrain Victorious raided by police

Police raided the hotel of Tour de France team Bahrain Victorious in Pau on Wednesday night.

At around 2am, dozens of police officers stormed the riders’ rooms, searched the team bus and demanded training files to be scrutinised. No arrests were made and the official reasons for and findings of the investigation have not yet been disclosed.

In a statement ahead of Thursday’s stage 18, the team’s technical director Vladimir Miholjevic said: “Following stage 17, we were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers’ requests.

“We are committed to the highest level of professionalism and adherence to all regulatory requirements and will always be cooperating in a professional manner. The process had impacted our riders recovery and meal planning and as a professional team, the well-being of our team is a key priority.”

The team were forced to reject allegations of doping last month after anonymous accusations in the French media.

More to follow...