Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geraint Thomas has confirmed he will retire from cycling at the end of the season after 19 years as a professional.

Thomas’ career highlights were winning the Tour de France in 2018 and two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

The 38-year-old admits he is walking away from the sport early and revealed his motivation to retire.

“This year will be my final year racing my bike,” Thomas confirmed on his podcast Geraint Thomas Cycling Club. “It's weird, it's always been in the back of my mind, the last four years I thought it'd be my last, but it's official, this will be my last year.

“When you say it out loud, it's like, 'blimey, in seven to eight months, it'll be done. You can't do it forever, I'm getting a few grey hairs. I don't want to do one too many. I don't want to be the guy on the bus who is a bit of a grumpy person.

“I'm still really enjoying riding my bike, and racing, the training and getting fitter, that's what I've loved since I was 12. Going faster and longer, that hasn't changed or dwindled, as the years go by, but I don't want to get to the stage where I'm like, 'I should've stopped last year, I don't want to be here anymore'.

“The main thing is the family, Max will be six this year, which is bonkers. I'm glad kept going this long that he's enjoyed coming to races and will remember it. When I won the Tour, Max was born a year later, I thought it'd be cool for him to be around then. Never would've thought I'd be on a Grand Tour podium three times after that.

“This is my 19th season, which is a long time, I've mixed it up and kept variety, which helps, riding the track to start with.

Geraint Thomas will retire from cycling at the end of the season ( AP )

“Could you do an extra year? Commonwealth Games next year? They are just on the track though, there’s no road. The timing is right.”

A future in the sport in a different capacity, remaining with Ineos or pursuing a media career, while he has also contemplated a run at Strictly Come Dancing.

"I reckon the fitness would be the only thing I've got. I wouldn't back myself. Although my parents-in-law tell me 'please don't do it, you'll make a fool of yourself' and that makes me want to do it," Thomas told BBC Breakfast.

“That would be the biggest challenge of my life for sure. Maybe I've got the hips for it.”