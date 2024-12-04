Remco Evenepoel issues update after suffering serious injuries in ‘scary accident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Remco Evenepoel says he is prepared for a “long journey” to recovery after undergoing surgery on multiple injuries sustained in a crash with a postal vehicle in Belgium.

The double Olympic champion was hit by the door of the vehicle in a “scary accident” in training. He suffered fractures to his ribs, shoulder and hand and was taken to hospital in Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old posted an update from hospital with his right arm in a sling and he stated: “The comeback starts now.”

Evenepoel also thanked the emergency services and sent his support to the woman who opened the door of the postal vehicle, causing him to crash to the ground.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider continued: “After a scary accident in training yesterday, I underwent surgery last night and everything went well.

“With a fracture to my rib, shoulder blade, hand, contusions to my lungs and a dislocation of my right clavicle which has caused all surrounding ligaments to be torn, it’s going to be a long journey but I’m fully focused on my recovery and I’m determined to come back stronger, step by step.

“I’m very grateful for all the help and support I received the last 24 hours. From the emergency services, the neighbours that helped me in the first moment, the medical teams in Anderlecht and Herentals and our team doctor Phil Jansen.

“Also a special mention for my wife, my family for standing by me in these difficult moments and to everyone for their supportive messages. I also want to express my support to the woman who was involved in the accident.”

Evenepoel is one of the best road racers in the world and enjoyed a stunning summer, finishing on the podium of the Tour de France before clinching emphatic gold in both the time trial and road race at the Paris Olympics. However he and the rest of the peloton were powerless to stop Tadej Pogacar from surging to World Championship glory in September.

He is expected to make a bid for the Giro d’Italia in May, the grand tour which Pogacar is least likely to race in 2025. But injury could now disrupt his winter training programme ahead of the new season.