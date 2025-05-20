Giro d’Italia 2025 LIVE: Stage 10 updates, route and results as Brit Josh Tarling targets second stage win
The second of the Giro’s two time trials is another one for the specialists with a longer, largely flat course - so can Josh Tarling double up on stage wins?
The 2025 Giro d’Italia continues with the second of two time trials, this time a 28.6km run from Lucca to Pisa, finishing by the iconic Leaning Tower.
The stakes are considerably higher with this one, though, coming just one stage after the Tuscan gravel wrought havoc on the chances of many GC contenders. The standings reshuffled on Sunday’s sterrato stage to Siena, with Primoz Roglic crashing with 51km to go and struggling to get back into the front group before a puncture later on compounded his misery. The pre-race favourite is now down to 10th, more than two minutes behind new pink jersey Isaac del Toro.
The Slovenian race favourite will have the chance to claw back time today, while British rider Josh Tarling will be hoping to secure the time-trial double after winning stage two’s contre-la-montre in Albania.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:
How to watch
Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on TNT Sports and discovery+.
Stage 10 is set to start at around 1.15pm local time (12.15 BST), with the first rider setting off then, and the last set to come in at 5.15pm local time (4.15 BST).
Stage 10 preview
After a day off on Monday to recover and lick their wounds, where applicable, the riders resume the battle for the maglia rosa on Tuesday with the second of two TTs.
This one is 28.6km from Lucca to Pisa and although it’s twice as long as stage two’s contre-la-montre in Albania, the course profile is broadly similar, with a slight rise in the middle of the route before flattening off for a fast run-in to Pisa, and the exact same elevation gain of 150m.
The riders will circle the city walls in Lucca before taking a few turns until the first time check, where the course straightens out for the uphill section.
From there it follows fast, sweeping roads towards Pisa, with a finish by - where else - the Leaning Tower. There’s a potential spanner in the works in the form of a late cobbled section with 500m to go, which continues until the final corner.
